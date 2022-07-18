Blue Devils pocket state victory over Hickman

WAHOO – The entrance to Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo features flags of the Junior Legion baseball teams that are remaining in the state tournament.

Plattsmouth athletes ensured their blue flag would wave in the air for another day with their effort against Hickman.

The Blue Devils defeated Hickman 8-5 in the elimination bracket of the Class B State Tournament on Monday afternoon. Plattsmouth rallied from a 5-3 deficit to knock off the Titans and remain in contention for a state title.

Plattsmouth head coach Tim Winters said he was proud of the team for bouncing back from a 7-2 setback against Sutton the previous day. The Blue Devils fell behind early in the game against Hickman but overcame those obstacles to win.

“Yesterday’s game was hard because it looked like we were uptight and weren’t having fun,” Winters said. “Today I felt the guys were a lot looser and played with a lot of energy. We knew Hickman was going to be good, but we felt if we could keep them off balance then we’d have a good chance to win, and that’s what happened.”

Starting pitcher Gage Olsen helped the Blue Devils achieve their goal by tossing a complete game against the Titans. Hickman scored four runs in the first two innings but Olsen settled into a groove after that. He retired eight of the final ten batters and ended the day with six strikeouts.

“We knew that in an elimination game we’d have to have someone on the mound who’s strong between the ears,” Winters said. “Gage is that kid. Hickman can swing the bats pretty well, and they did that early on, but we knew what our team was capable of too as far as swinging the bats. Gage is mentally tough and did a really nice job of keeping us in the game.”

Plattsmouth went ahead 3-2 after sending nine batters to the plate in the first inning. Henry Loontjer singled, Ethan Walker drew a walk and Olsen singled to start the frame, and Gabe Villamonte and Eli Horner followed them with a run-scoring single and walk. Dylan Eby then launched a RBI sacrifice fly to center to give Plattsmouth the lead.

Hickman (27-14-1) responded with a pair of runs in the second inning on two walks, a wild pitch and a two-out single to right field. The team built the gap to 5-3 in the fourth. Beckett Lund doubled to center and later came home on a RBI sacrifice fly by Kaden Kier.

Plattsmouth (21-6) chipped into the deficit after Loontjer led off the fourth inning with a single. He stole second and scored on Villamonte’s infield grounder.

The Blue Devils then turned the game around in the fifth. Parker Aughenbaugh was plunked by a pitch and scored when Hickman made a throwing error on Louis Ingram’s bunt. Plattsmouth created additional pressure when Loontjer was struck by a pitch and Olsen knocked a RBI single up the middle.

Plattsmouth went ahead 8-5 after Villamonte directed a grounder toward third base. Hickman’s throw to first base went high of the target, which allowed both Loontjer and Olsen to race ahead for runs.

Olsen retired the side in order in the sixth and collected a strikeout and groundout to start the seventh. Hickman kept its hopes going with a two-out infield single, but Plattsmouth ended those comeback aspirations with a game-clinching groundout.

Winters felt the Blue Devils did a good job of making contact with pitches. He said that gave the team a chance to capitalize on the Hickman errors when they happened.

“We knew if we could put a lot of pressure on them and make them field the ball then good things would eventually happen,” Winters said. “That’s been our strategy all year. We want to put pressure on the defense and make contact with the baseball, and it doesn’t have to be a home run.

“Anything works. It could be a bunt or a grounder or a line drive. As long as it causes the other team to have to make a play it’s a good thing, because we can take advantage of any opportunities that come up.”

Loontjer ended the game with two singles, one hit-by-pitch and three runs. Horner drove in one run and reached base on two singles, one error and one walk, and Olsen scored twice and drove in one run for the Blue Devils. He reached base on two singles and one error.

Villamonte generated two RBI and reached base on two singles and one error, and Aughenbaugh scored once after being struck by pitches twice. Walker scored and walked once and Ingram reached base on one error, one hit-by-pitch and one fielder’s choice. He also crossed the plate once for the team. Eby chipped in one RBI sacrifice fly at the plate.

Plattsmouth will continue the tournament at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Blue Devils will face either Sutton or Lincoln Christian in the elimination game. Sutton and Lincoln Christian are playing in the third round of the tournament tonight.

Hickman 220 100 0 – 5 6 4

Plattsmouth 300 140 x – 8 9 0