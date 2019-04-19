PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth golfers generated personal-best results this week during action at the Blair Invite.
The Blue Devils traveled to River Wilds Golf Club in Blair for the tournament. Plattsmouth compiled a season-best score of 387 to finish 13th in team standings.
Three Blue Devils registered career-best rounds at the event. Levi Flaherty fired a 90, Ryan Oatman collected a 91 and Jeremiah Lubben tallied a 113. Zach Shukis (100) and Jack Alexander (106) both helped Plattsmouth achieve the team total.
Omaha Skutt (297) and Gretna (309) both soared ahead of the rest of the field in team standings. Elkhorn captured third place with a 321.
Plattsmouth will return to action April 23 with a 4 p.m. dual against Syracuse. The Blue Devils will travel to Crete April 26 for the Crete Invite. Tournament rounds will begin at 9 a.m. at College Heights Country Club in Crete.
Team Results
Omaha Skutt 297, Gretna 309, Elkhorn 321, Bishop Neumann 325, Oakland-Craig 346, Wayne 355, West Point-Beemer 359, Logan View 370, Blair ‘A’ 372, Platteview 374, Omaha Concordia 378, Archbishop Bergan 380, Plattsmouth 387, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 399, Arlington 405, Blair ‘B’ 418, Fort Calhoun 501
Plattsmouth Results
Ryan Oatman 47-44 91, Levi Flaherty 44-46 90, Zach Shukis 52-48 100, Jack Alexander 54-52 106, Jeremiah Lubben 56-57 113. Team score 387.