Blue Devils post scores at PHS Invite

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes welcomed a large group of golfers to Cass County on Thursday morning for the annual Plattsmouth Invite.

Students from 15 schools took part in the 18-hole tournament at Bay Hills Golf Club. They met near the parking lot in the morning for overall instructions and split up to start their rounds. Groups of athletes began playing on each of the 18 holes and moved around the course throughout the day.

Omaha Duchesne dominated the team race with a winning score of 364. Isabelle Gutschewski won the individual title with a round of 86. Teammates June Mullen (90), Kate Kelley (92) and Ella Wright (96) finished in the next three places.

The rest of the medal winners came from a variety of schools. Athletes from Blair, Bennington, Gretna, Waverly, Auburn and Nebraska City walked away from the course with awards.

Jayden Hamilton guided Plattsmouth with a round of 111. She posted a 53 on the front nine and 58 on the back nine. Julianna Hamilton was 23rd with a 112 and Taylor Hardesty carded a 39th-place total of 121. Raquel Meneses finished 40th with a 122 and Olivia Binz tallied a 49th-place score of 134.