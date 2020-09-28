Blue Devils post victory over Crete

CRETE – Plattsmouth maintained its status as an unbeaten football team Friday night by chalking up a large victory over Crete.
The Blue Devils dominated the Cardinals on both sides of the line of scrimmage in a 38-8 triumph. Plattsmouth outgained Crete 442-180 and racked up 353 yards on the ground.
Plattsmouth (5-0) scored the game’s first touchdown in the opening quarter and increased the halftime lead to 20-8. The team then used a methodical offense to short-circuit Crete’s comeback hopes. Plattsmouth posted two touchdowns in the third quarter and tacked on one touchdown in the final period.
Junior running back Christian Meneses gave the team’s offense a boost with four rushing touchdowns. He finished the night with 253 yards on 16 carries. He has rushed for 916 yards in Plattsmouth’s five games.
Adam Eggert ran seven times for 34 yards and T.J. Fitzpatrick carried the football two times for 38 yards. Jack Alexander (16 yards) and Caden Hinton (12) added rushing yardage for the team.
Alexander completed three passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Owen Prince hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass and Brayden Zaliauskas made a 35-yard scoring reception.
Dalton Baumgart paced Plattsmouth’s defense with five solo and six assisted tackles. PHS head coach Bob Dzuris said it was Baumgart’s third straight game with more than ten total tackles.
Baumgart, Zaliauskas, Drew Iverson and Braden Widick each made one sack and Clyde Hinton intercepted one pass for Plattsmouth. Josh Colgrove finished with five solo and two assisted tackles, Rece Baker made five solo plays and Prince had three solo and two assisted tackles.
Meneses, Prince, Zaliauskas and Clyde Hinton each made three solo tackles and Widick generated two solo and two assisted stops. Iverson, Jace Graff, Trent Elshire, Quinton Denton, Iyan Martin-Morrison, Caleb Wiseman and Cameron Aughenbaugh provided one solo tackle apiece.
Isaac Kracl led Crete (1-2) with 92 rushing yards on 17 carries. Plattsmouth limited the Cardinals to just nine passing yards during the evening.
The Blue Devils will return home Friday for a District B-3 matchup with Norris (4-1). Both teams are 1-0 in district play. The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Blue Devil Stadium.
Plattsmouth 6 14 12 6 – 38
Crete 0 8 0 0 – 8
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!