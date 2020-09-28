Blue Devils post victory over Crete

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CRETE – Plattsmouth maintained its status as an unbeaten football team Friday night by chalking up a large victory over Crete.

The Blue Devils dominated the Cardinals on both sides of the line of scrimmage in a 38-8 triumph. Plattsmouth outgained Crete 442-180 and racked up 353 yards on the ground.

Plattsmouth (5-0) scored the game’s first touchdown in the opening quarter and increased the halftime lead to 20-8. The team then used a methodical offense to short-circuit Crete’s comeback hopes. Plattsmouth posted two touchdowns in the third quarter and tacked on one touchdown in the final period.

Junior running back Christian Meneses gave the team’s offense a boost with four rushing touchdowns. He finished the night with 253 yards on 16 carries. He has rushed for 916 yards in Plattsmouth’s five games.

Adam Eggert ran seven times for 34 yards and T.J. Fitzpatrick carried the football two times for 38 yards. Jack Alexander (16 yards) and Caden Hinton (12) added rushing yardage for the team.

Alexander completed three passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Owen Prince hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass and Brayden Zaliauskas made a 35-yard scoring reception.