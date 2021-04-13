Blue Devils pound Pioneers in conference tournament

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes stepped on home plate more than a dozen times Tuesday night during a league tournament victory over Nebraska City.

The Blue Devils cruised past the Pioneers 13-1 in the first round of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. Fourth-seeded Plattsmouth scored 12 runs in the bottom of the second inning to put the game away. PHS ended the day with six hits and seven walks and took advantage of five NCHS errors.

Max Waters helped the Blue Devils by reaching base on a triple and error. He drove in three runs and scored twice. Trent Elshire pocketed two singles, one run scored and one run batted in, and Ethan Coleman posted one single, one walk, two runs and two RBI.

Evan Miller scored twice for PHS after he walked once and was struck by a pitch. Adam Eggert blasted one double and had two RBI and one run, and Sam Campin generated one single, two walks, two runs and two RBI. T.J. Fitzpatrick chipped in two walks, one run and one RBI.

Clyde Hinton scored once after reaching base on an error, and William Robert touched home plate once for Plattsmouth in a pinch-running role. Drew Iverson added one walk for the team’s output on offense.