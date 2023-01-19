Blue Devils prepare for conference basketball tournaments

Plattsmouth girls and boys basketball players are preparing to walk on conference tournament trails next week.

The Blue Devils will begin Trailblazer Conference Tournament action in the quarterfinals Monday and Tuesday. Beatrice, Malcolm, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Wahoo will compete in girls and boys brackets.

The Plattsmouth girls will begin their tournament on Monday night. The fifth-seeded Blue Devils will travel to fourth-seeded Platteview for a 6 p.m. game. The winner will face top-seeded Wahoo at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Wahoo.

The Plattsmouth boys will begin their tournament on Tuesday night. The fifth-seeded Blue Devils will head to fourth-seeded Malcolm for a 7 p.m. matchup. The winner will face top-seeded Wahoo at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Wahoo.

2023 Trailblazer Conference Girls Basketball Tournament Pairings

Monday, Jan. 23

Game 1: #4 Platteview (7-7) vs. #5 Plattsmouth (3-10) @ Platteview – 6 p.m.

Game 2: #3 Beatrice (10-1) vs. #6 Nebraska City (2-10) @ Beatrice – 6 p.m.

Game 3: #2 Malcolm (12-3) vs. #7 Ralston (1-12) @ Malcolm – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Game 4: #1 Wahoo (12-2) vs. either Platteview or Plattsmouth in semifinal #1 @ Wahoo – 5:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner in semifinal #2 @ highest-seeded team – 6 p.m.

Game 6: Lowest two seeded teams after quarterfinals @ highest-seeded team – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Game 7: Highest-seed team after quarterfinals vs. Game 6 winner in fifth-place game @ highest-seeded team – time TBA

Game 8: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser in third-place game @ same location as championship game – 1 p.m.

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner in first-place game @ highest-seeded team – 4:30 p.m.

2023 Trailblazer Conference Boys Basketball Tournament Pairings

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Game 1: #4 Malcolm (11-4) vs. #5 Plattsmouth (4-9) @ Malcolm – 7 p.m.

Game 2: #3 Beatrice (7-3) vs. #6 Ralston (3-9) @ Beatrice – 6 p.m.

Game 3: #2 Platteview (13-1) vs. #7 Nebraska City (0-13) @ Platteview – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Game 4: #1 Wahoo (12-1) vs. either Malcolm or Plattsmouth in semifinal #1 @ Wahoo – 7 p.m.

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner in semifinal #2 @ highest-seeded team – 6 p.m.

Game 6: Lowest two seeded teams after quarterfinals @ highest-seeded team – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Game 7: Highest-seeded team after quarterfinals vs. Game 6 winner in fifth-place game @ highest-seeded team – time TBA

Game 8: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser in third-place game @ highest-seeded girls team – 2:45 p.m.

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner in first-place game @ highest-seeded girls team – 6:15 p.m.