Blue Devils produce season accomplishments

PLATTSMOUTH – Members of the Plattsmouth softball team competed in more than two dozen games on the diamond during 2020.
The Blue Devils finished the campaign 10-18. Plattsmouth captured second place in the Omaha Mercy Invite and won games in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament, Plattsmouth Invite and Syracuse Invite.
Jessica Meisinger, Emma Field, Krista Hardy, Courtney Ehlers, Paige Druskis, Hanna Welstead, Josie Knust, Grace Vandenburgh, Chloe Anson, Kassidy Fisk, Presley Day, Amelia Field, Abbie Dasher, Ireland Todd, Paige Colestock, Hailey Montes, Aimee Dasher and Kaley Clark appeared in varsity games.
The team held an awards ceremony at Blue Devil Park following the season. Meisinger earned the Varsity Most Valuable Player Award, Montes secured the Varsity Big Stick Award and Druskis captured the Varsity Golden Glove Award. Knust earned the Captain Award, Clark collected the Hard Hat Award and Emma Field earned the Blue Devil Award.
Vandenburgh received the Most Improved Player Award and Todd captured the Rookie of the Year Award. Ehlers was named Most Valuable Player of the junior varsity and Anson received the JV Big Stick Award. Aimee Dasher secured the JV Golden Glove Award.
Offense
Plattsmouth posted a .334 team batting average and .430 on-base percentage this fall. The Blue Devils made 731 plate appearances and had 128 singles, 51 doubles, six triples and 18 home runs. PHS finished with 142 runs batted in, 160 runs scored, 26 hit-by-pitches, 76 walks and 21 sacrifice bunts.
Meisinger guided Plattsmouth’s offense with a .485 batting average and .600 on-base percentage. She generated a team-best 32 hits with 19 singles, nine doubles, four home runs, 21 RBI, 32 runs, 14 walks and four sacrifice bunts. She had a .462 batting average with runners in scoring position.
Knust helped the Blue Devils with a .397 batting average and .440 on-base percentage. She delivered 31 hits with 18 singles, eight doubles, five home runs, 24 RBI, nine runs and four walks. She posted a .441 batting average with runners in scoring position.
Clark generated a .393 batting average and .514 on-base percentage. She had 22 hits with 15 singles, five doubles, one triple, one home run, 13 RBI, 13 runs, nine walks and a team-best five hit-by-pitches. She batted .500 with runners in scoring position.
Druskis tallied a .375 batting average and .432 on-base percentage. She posted 30 hits with 17 singles, ten doubles, three triples, 12 RBI, 24 runs, eight walks and five sacrifice bunts. She produced a .500 batting average with runners in scoring position.
Montes batted .315 and had a .383 on-base percentage. She blasted a team-best six home runs and added 13 singles, three doubles and one triple. She drove in 23 runs, scored 12 times and drew seven walks.
Emma Field collected a .306 batting average and .386 on-base percentage. She had 19 hits with ten singles, eight doubles, one home run, 14 RBI, 17 runs, seven walks and one sacrifice bunt. She batted .400 with runners in scoring position.
Anson chipped in a .306 batting average and .359 on-base percentage. She produced nine singles, two doubles, five RBI, nine runs, two walks and two sacrifice bunts.
Vandenburgh tallied a .288 batting average and .373 on-base percentage. She collected 13 singles, three doubles, one triple, 15 RBI, eight runs, six walks and five sacrifice bunts. She batted .464 with runners in scoring position.
Fisk (5), Welstead (5), Ehlers (5), Todd (2) and Amelia Field (1) added hits for Plattsmouth. Todd (11), Fisk (7), Aimee Dasher (5), Ehlers (4), Welstead (4), Amelia Field (2), Colestock (1), Hardy (1) and Abbie Dasher (1) all scored runs in varsity games.
Plattsmouth ended the year with 78 stolen bases. Meisinger (18), Emma Field (12) and Druskis (11) reached double digits in the category. Vandenburgh (9), Todd (9), Aimee Dasher (4), Anson (3), Knust (3), Clark (2), Welstead (2), Amelia Field (2), Montes (2) and Hardy (1) also swiped bases.
Defense
Plattsmouth finished the season with a .922 team fielding percentage. The Blue Devils made 156 defensive assists and 411 putouts during the campaign.
Druskis was perfect on all 35 of her defensive chances in center field. She registered 30 putouts and made five defensive assists.
Meisinger made a team-best 56 defensive assists at shortstop. She compiled a .919 fielding percentage and produced 23 putouts.
Montes collected a .964 fielding percentage behind the plate. She posted 99 putouts, made seven defensive assists and threw out ten runners trying to steal. She also picked off one runner on the basepaths.
Emma Field posted a .935 fielding percentage for the Blue Devils. She made 14 defensive assists and 29 putouts. Vandenburgh had a .929 fielding percentage with 16 defensive assists and 63 putouts, and Knust posted a .911 fielding percentage with 15 defensive assists and 87 putouts.
Clark (22), Welstead (16), Colestock (2), Fisk (1), Ehlers (1) and Amelia Field (1) contributed defensive assists to the team. Anson (31), Clark (14), Colestock (10), Welstead (7), Amelia Field (5), Todd (3), Fisk (3) and Ehlers (2) produced putouts on the diamond.
Pitching
Knust and Vandenburgh saw the majority of time in the pitching circle. Knust threw 72 2/3 innings and Vandenburgh registered 59 1/3 innings.
Knust pitched in 24 games and allowed 135 hits, 96 earned runs and 56 walks. She retired 66 batters via strikeout.
Vandenburgh pitched in 20 games and allowed 133 hits, 94 earned runs and 41 walks. She collected 41 strikeouts during the season.
Ehlers, Emma Field, Abbie Dasher, Welstead and Todd threw a combined three innings for the team. They allowed a combined 18 hits and 15 earned runs with two strikeouts in their appearances.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!