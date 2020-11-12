Blue Devils produce season accomplishments

Meisinger guided Plattsmouth’s offense with a .485 batting average and .600 on-base percentage. She generated a team-best 32 hits with 19 singles, nine doubles, four home runs, 21 RBI, 32 runs, 14 walks and four sacrifice bunts. She had a .462 batting average with runners in scoring position.

Knust helped the Blue Devils with a .397 batting average and .440 on-base percentage. She delivered 31 hits with 18 singles, eight doubles, five home runs, 24 RBI, nine runs and four walks. She posted a .441 batting average with runners in scoring position.

Clark generated a .393 batting average and .514 on-base percentage. She had 22 hits with 15 singles, five doubles, one triple, one home run, 13 RBI, 13 runs, nine walks and a team-best five hit-by-pitches. She batted .500 with runners in scoring position.

Druskis tallied a .375 batting average and .432 on-base percentage. She posted 30 hits with 17 singles, ten doubles, three triples, 12 RBI, 24 runs, eight walks and five sacrifice bunts. She produced a .500 batting average with runners in scoring position.

Montes batted .315 and had a .383 on-base percentage. She blasted a team-best six home runs and added 13 singles, three doubles and one triple. She drove in 23 runs, scored 12 times and drew seven walks.