Blue Devils produce season volleyball stats

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth volleyball team finished the 2022 season 6-22. Peyton Blankman, Ciara Wulff, Holly Wilson, Josey Freel, Ivy Schmidt, Averi Winters, Kaia Shotkoski, Sara Konkler, Riley Pletka, Emily Zitek, Anabel Berger, Sam LeBlanc, Gertie Yoder and Piper Fitzpatrick played in varsity matches during the fall.

Offense

Plattsmouth finished the year with 528 kills. The team produced a .317 kill percentage and a .149 team hitting percentage.

Pletka led the Blue Devils with 161 kills on 473 swings. She ended the season with a kill percentage of .340 and a hitting percentage of .192.

Freel collected 115 kills on the court. She posted a .387 kill percentage and .199 hitting percentage on 297 swings.

Wulff helped Plattsmouth with 90 kills on 355 attempts. She produced a kill percentage of .254 and a hitting percentage of .121.

Berger (66), Blankman (29), Konkler (23), Fitzpatrick (21), Yoder (18), Winters (3) and Zitek (2) added kills for Plattsmouth this season.

Konkler led Plattsmouth with 242 assists on 817 set attempts, and Yoder chipped in 153 assists on 552 set attempts. Winters (18) and Freel (4) added assists for the Blue Devils.

Defense

Plattsmouth collected 1,016 digs and 1,545 serve receptions this fall. The team averaged 36.3 digs and 55.2 serve receptions per match.

Winters guided Plattsmouth with 341 digs and 496 serve receptions. She averaged 12.2 digs and 17.7 serve receptions per match.

Wulff pocketed 197 digs and 466 serve receptions for the Blue Devils. Pletka was third on the team with 180 digs and 460 serve receptions, and Konkler generated 103 digs and seven serve receptions on the court. Yoder added 91 digs and two serve receptions during the year.

Freel (34), Wilson (22), Blankman (20), Berger (18), Fitzpatrick (6), LeBlanc (1), Zitek (1), Shotkoski (1) and Schmidt (1) chipped in digs for Plattsmouth.

Freel (47), Wilson (36), LeBlanc (12), Shotkoski (11), Fitzpatrick (3), Zitek (3) and Schmidt (2) added serve receptions for the team’s defense.

Plattsmouth ended the year with 68 solo and 91 assisted blocks. Berger led the team at the net with 31 solo and 23 assisted blocks, and Freel finished with 20 solo and 25 assisted blocks. Blankman tallied three solo and 12 assisted blocks, Wulff made two solo and 12 assisted blocks and Fitzpatrick produced four solo and ten assisted blocks.

Pletka (11), Konkler (5) and Zitek (1) added blocks for the Blue Devils during the year.

Serving

Plattsmouth finished the year with a team serving percentage of .866. The Blue Devils collected 140 aces and 507 service points.

Yoder guided Plattsmouth at the line with a .918 serving percentage. She generated 23 aces and 75 service points on her 219 attempts.

Freel delivered a team-best 36 aces on 250 attempts. She registered a serving percentage of .880. Pletka pocketed 28 aces and 79 service points with a serving percentage of .858, and Konkler took 265 serves and registered a team-best 106 service points. She made 15 aces and had a serving percentage of .875.

Wulff gave the Blue Devils 91 service points and 24 aces in 251 attempts. Winters added 13 aces and 49 service points on 160 attempts, and Wilson tallied 12 service points on 29 attempts. Fitzpatrick added one ace and four service points and Shotkoski and Berger each made successful serves this fall.