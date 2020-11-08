Blue Devils produce season volleyball stats

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes compiled many statistical achievements this season during their time on area volleyball courts.
The Blue Devils ended the 2020 campaign 10-16. The team competed in the Trailblazer Conference for the first time and participated in the Subdistrict B-3 Tournament. PHS won twice in the Plattsmouth Invite and collected one victory in the league tournament.
Rylee Hellbusch, Kennedy Miller, Savanna Berger, Mackenzie Caba, Megan Vaughn, Makenzi Cox, Lyndsey Caba, Gracie Stonner, Katie Torres, Sydney Hobscheidt, Payton Haugaard and Jillian Burgert appeared in varsity matches.
Offense
Berger guided Plattsmouth’s scoring attack during the season. She slammed home 247 kills and posted a .308 hitting percentage. She took 552 swings for the Blue Devils this fall.
Hobscheidt (147 kills) and Miller (116 kills) each landed in triple-digit territory on offense. Hobscheidt had a .195 hitting percentage on 406 swings and Miller posted a .189 hitting percentage on 323 attacks.
Mackenzie Caba (55), Lyndsey Caba (45), Torres (31), Burgert (16), Hellbusch (9), Vaughn (6) and Cox (2) added kills for Plattsmouth. The Blue Devils ended the year with 674 kills and a .200 team hitting percentage.
Plattsmouth made 497 assists on 1,675 chances during the season. Hellbusch led the team with 334 assists and Lyndsey Caba made 141 assists. Mackenzie Caba (5), Hobscheidt (4), Stonner (4), Miller (3), Berger (2), Torres (2), Haugaard (1) and Burgert (1) added assists for PHS.
Defense
The Blue Devils ended the season with 1,441 serve receptions. Hobscheidt guided the squad with 423 serve receptions and Mackenzie Caba collected 418 serve receptions. Stonner (352) and Lyndsey Caba (203) each compiled triple-digit totals.
Berger (16), Cox (8), Torres (7), Miller (7), Hellbusch (3), Vaughn (2) and Haugaard (2) chipped in serve receptions for Plattsmouth.
PHS athletes finished the campaign with 1,044 digs. Hobscheidt led the way with 227 digs and Stonner secured 199 digs. Lyndsey Caba (186), Mackenzie Caba (157) and Hellbusch (128) ended the year above the century mark in digs.
Berger (48), Torres (48), Miller (34), Burgert (8), Cox (5), Haugaard (3) and Vaughn (1) added digs for the Blue Devils.
Plattsmouth collected 103 blocks this fall. Berger (40) and Miller (31) provided brick walls at the net with their efforts. Torres (10), Hobscheidt (8), Lyndsey Caba (7), Mackenzie Caba (3), Burgert (2), Vaughn (1) and Hellbusch (1) also produced blocks for PHS.
Serving
Plattsmouth took 1,551 serve attempts during the season. PHS posted a .908 team serving percentage and made 134 aces.
Hellbusch was nearly perfect in the serving department for Plattsmouth. She finished 339-of-344 at the line (.985) and collected 23 aces.
Hobscheidt delivered a .962 serving percentage (202-of-210) with 18 aces, and Mackenzie Caba finished 279-of-297 at the line (.939) with 11 aces. Berger posted a team-best 38 aces and went 192-of-245 (.784) for Plattsmouth.
Miller helped the Blue Devils with a .904 serving percentage (189-of-209) with 11 aces. Torres went 51-of-61 (.836) with seven aces, and Lyndsey Caba finished 142-of-170 (.835) with 26 aces.
Vaughn and Haugaard both appeared at the service line. Vaughn finished 12-of-13 and Haugaard went 2-of-2 during the season.
