Blue Devils produce season volleyball stats

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes compiled many statistical achievements this season during their time on area volleyball courts.

The Blue Devils ended the 2020 campaign 10-16. The team competed in the Trailblazer Conference for the first time and participated in the Subdistrict B-3 Tournament. PHS won twice in the Plattsmouth Invite and collected one victory in the league tournament.

Rylee Hellbusch, Kennedy Miller, Savanna Berger, Mackenzie Caba, Megan Vaughn, Makenzi Cox, Lyndsey Caba, Gracie Stonner, Katie Torres, Sydney Hobscheidt, Payton Haugaard and Jillian Burgert appeared in varsity matches.

Offense

Berger guided Plattsmouth’s scoring attack during the season. She slammed home 247 kills and posted a .308 hitting percentage. She took 552 swings for the Blue Devils this fall.

Hobscheidt (147 kills) and Miller (116 kills) each landed in triple-digit territory on offense. Hobscheidt had a .195 hitting percentage on 406 swings and Miller posted a .189 hitting percentage on 323 attacks.