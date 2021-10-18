Blue Devils rally past Beatrice

BEATRICE – Plattsmouth athletes sealed a winning deal during their business trip to Beatrice on Friday night.

The Blue Devils rallied from a 14-13 deficit to defeat Beatrice 35-20. PHS trailed early in the third quarter before finding the end zone three times the rest of the game. The Blue Devils improved to 8-0 and claimed the District B-3 championship with the victory.

Beatrice (5-3) tried to make a statement by scoring on the first play from scrimmage. Elliot Jurgens found pay dirt on a 28-yard run to put the Orangemen ahead 7-0.

Plattsmouth responded with a 33-yard touchdown connection from Nate Kramer to Clyde Hinton. The team then took over near midfield after forcing a turnover on downs. Christian Meneses ended the drive with a touchdown run from the 2-yard line.

The score remained 13-7 before Beatrice regained the lead early in the third period. Austin Burroughs delivered a 64-yard touchdown strike to Tucker Timmerman to tie the game. The Orangemen made the extra point to go ahead on the scoreboard.

Plattsmouth controlled momentum in the rest of the quarter. Meneses ended a pair of drives with touchdown runs from inside the 5-yard line to create a 26-14 edge.

Beatrice remained in the game’s conversation with a ten-yard touchdown run with 8:10 to go. PHS senior Braden Widick then made one of the key plays of the night with less than seven minutes remaining. He intercepted a pass in Beatrice territory to set up an eventual touchdown run from Meneses with 5:03 remaining.

Plattsmouth formed the final 35-20 margin with 3:35 left on the clock. The Blue Devils registered a safety to create additional energy on the sidelines. The team received the football back after the safety and sealed the victory after that.

PHS linemen gave Meneses room to operate on the ground throughout the evening. He carried the football 38 times for 263 yards and four touchdowns. Kramer ran three times for four yards and went 7-of-11 passing for 114 yards and one touchdown.

Owen Prince led the team’s receiving corps with four catches for 55 yards. Hinton pocketed 45 yards on two receptions and Caleb Adkins caught one pass for 14 yards.

Adkins recovered one fumble for PHS and Hinton finished with five solo and three assisted tackles. Caleb Wiseman made five solo tackles and posted four stops behind the line of scrimmage, and Widick collected one interception and three solo tackles.

Cameron Aughenbaugh helped the Blue Devils with four solo and four assisted tackles. Kevin Winscot pocketed three solo tackles and Prince, Blake Duncan, Iyan Martin-Morrison and Dalton Baumgart all made two solo tackles. Austin Sohl added one sack and one safety for the squad.

Plattsmouth will complete the regular season with a home game on Friday night. The Blue Devils will host Bellevue East (2-6) at 7 p.m.

Plattsmouth 13 0 13 9 – 35

Beatrice 7 0 7 6 – 20

