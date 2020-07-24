Blue Devils rally past Pioneers in final inning

Nebraska City responded with a solo run in the fifth on a single, steal, wild pitch and RBI single. Plattsmouth stayed within striking distance with solo runs in the fifth and sixth. Jonas Bradney doubled, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth. Colton Rankin singled in the sixth and scored on William Robert’s double to left field.

Nebraska City had a chance to extend the lead in the seventh after the first two batters were struck by pitches. Plattsmouth picked off one runner and retired the next two hitters to keep the margin at 4-3.

Ben Laney began Plattsmouth’s rally in the seventh by hustling down the first-base line and reaching on an infield error. Pinch-runner Tony Mejia moved to second base on a wild pitch and flew home on Mayfield’s two-out RBI hit to left field. Umpires ruled Mayfield could advance to second base due to fielder’s interference in the basepath.

That set the stage for a walk-off performance from Rankin. He crushed a two-strike pitch to the gap in left-center to send pinch-runner Zac Witherell home with the winning run. Teammates rushed to congratulate Rankin in between first and second base after the score became 5-4.