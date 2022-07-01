Blue Devils rally past Pioneers in final inning

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth spoiled Fort Calhoun’s bid at a road victory Thursday night by turning on the scoring faucet in the seventh inning.

The Blue Devils enjoyed a postgame celebration after rallying past the Pioneers 6-5. Plattsmouth trailed 5-1 entering the final inning, but the team overcame the deficit by making contact with the baseball. Fort Calhoun misplayed several fly balls and watched Drew Iverson drive home the winning runs with a walk-off single.

Fort Calhoun controlled action for the majority of the Senior Legion game. The team jumped out to a 3-0 lead on three hits and three Plattsmouth errors in the first inning. Sam Genoways, Justin Meyer and Sam Halford touched the plate for the Pioneers during the two-out scoring sequence.

Plattsmouth struck back in the second when Max Waters drew a four-pitch walk with two outs. He stole second base and sprinted home on Iverson’s RBI line drive to center field.

Evan Miller tripled to the right-field wall in the third inning and Iverson doubled in the fourth, but Fort Calhoun starting pitcher Ty Hallberg shut the door on both scoring chances. He registered a groundout in the third inning and induced an infield groundout in the next frame.

Fort Calhoun posted a solo run in the third on Avery Quinlan’s RBI single to right field, and the team made it 5-1 in the sixth inning. Hallberg reached safely on an infield error and swiped second base. He motored home when Genoways launched a single to right field.

The Pioneers continued to smile on defense after retiring Plattsmouth in order in the sixth. Fort Calhoun had a chance to tack on more runs in the top of the seventh, but a sharp grounder struck a runner who was on the basepaths with two outs to end the inning.

Clyde Hinton jumpstarted Plattsmouth’s seventh-inning rally when he knocked a two-strike pitch to center field. Sam Campin followed him with a single to center, and Hinton scored on a RBI single by Gage Olsen that sailed over the right fielder’s head. Plattsmouth then made it 5-3 when Miller knocked a chopper to second base that was misplayed and went into the outfield.

Trent Elshire closed the deficit even more when he sent a deep fly ball to left field. Fort Calhoun lost the baseball in the lights and it fell to the ground to give Elshire a RBI single.

Waters continued the rally after drawing a walk with one out. Iverson then stepped to the plate and drilled a line drive to left field. The ball struck the grass and skipped away to the right, which prevented Fort Calhoun from trying to make a throw to home plate. Pinch-runner Ethan Walker and Elshire both scored on the play to give Plattsmouth the 6-5 victory.

Iverson guided Plattsmouth’s offense with one double, two singles and three RBI. Miller reached base on one triple and one error, Campin collected two singles and one run and Olsen had two singles, one run and one RBI.

Elshire connected on one single, one walk and one RBI, and Waters helped the team with two walks and one run. Hinton delivered one single and one run, T.J. Fitzpatrick drew one walk and Walker scored once for Plattsmouth.

Clayton Mayfield worked 5 1/3 innings as Plattsmouth’s starting pitcher. He struck out six Pioneers and yielded eight hits and two walks. Nate Kramer entered the game in the sixth inning and surrendered two hits and two walks to pick up the victory.

The Blue Devils improved to 14-5. Plattsmouth is scheduled to play Louisville/Weeping Water at Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville tonight at 8 p.m. The team will travel to Valley for an 8 p.m. game Wednesday, July 6, before returning home to face Omaha Concordia on Friday, July 8. Plattsmouth and Concordia will begin their game at 7 p.m.

Fort Calhoun 301 001 0 – 5 10 2

Plattsmouth 010 000 5 – 6 10 4

