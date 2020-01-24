PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls gained a big boost of confidence Tuesday night by beating one of the best teams in southeast Nebraska.
The Blue Devils rallied past Syracuse 48-44 on their home court. Plattsmouth (5-10) gave the Rockets just their third loss of the season. Syracuse (10-3) is ranked eighth in Class C-1 and had won nine previous games by double digits.
Plattsmouth trailed 33-26 late in the third quarter before Taylor Caba canned a baseline jumper and free throw. That sparked a scoring surge for Plattsmouth in the fourth period. Lexi Schroeder made a kickout assist to Bella Chappell for a 3-pointer, and Kira Leget drained a 3-pointer to give PHS a 35-33 lead. Chappell then snapped a 35-35 tie with a trey with 5:17 to play.
A short jumper from Katie Rathman and 3-pointer by Lyndsey Caba let Plattsmouth go up 43-38 with 4:09 left. The team built its lead to 44-38 with 1:09 to go and iced it at the foul line. Chloe Sabatka knocked home two free throws and Leget and Taylor Caba each made one free throw in the final 40 seconds.
Sabatka (17) and Chappell (14) both scored in double figures for Plattsmouth. Taylor Caba had six points, Leget scored four points and Lyndsey Caba had three points. Schroeder and Rathman each netted two points.
The victory helped Plattsmouth make a significant climb in Class B wild-card point standings. Syracuse’s only previous losses had come against Milford and Falls City Sacred Heart. Milford is ranked seventh in Class C-1 and Falls City Sacred Heart is ranked fifth in Class D-2.
Plattsmouth will resume its season in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The sixth-seeded Blue Devils will travel to third-seeded Blair for the first round. The teams are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.
The winner will face either second-seeded Elkhorn or seventh-seeded Nebraska City on Thursday, Jan. 30. The championship game will take place at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the site of the highest-seeded girls team remaining in the field.
Syracuse 14 9 10 11 – 44
Plattsmouth 8 10 11 19 – 48
Plattsmouth (48)
Chappell 14, Leget 4, Sabatka 17, T. Caba 6, Schroeder 2, Rathman 2, Harvey 0, L. Caba 3, Miller 0.