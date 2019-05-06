HICKMAN – Plattsmouth baseball players capped their spring season this weekend by reaching the semifinals of the district tournament.
The Blue Devils played twice in the District B-3 Tournament at Hickman City Park. Plattsmouth defeated Guardian Angels Central Catholic/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer 9-7 in the opening round. Top-seeded Norris survived a late Plattsmouth rally to win 10-9 in the semifinals.
Plattsmouth 9, GACC/SS/WPB 7
Fourth-seeded Plattsmouth took on the fifth-seeded Patriots Friday afternoon. The teams combined for 22 hits in a game that the Blue Devils led from the opening frame.
PHS scored three times in the first inning and doubled the gap to 6-0 in the second inning. GACC/SS/WPB then began to mount a comeback. The Patriots shaved the deficit to 6-1 in the fourth and made it 6-4 in the fifth. The team then added a solo run in the top of the sixth.
Plattsmouth preserved the victory with its work on offense in the bottom half of the sixth. The Blue Devils scored three key insurance runs to make it 9-5. The Patriots generated two runs in the seventh but were unable to produce a complete comeback.
Nathan Konkler guided Plattsmouth’s offense with four RBI. He produced one single, one double, one sacrifice fly and one run scored. Adam Eggert tallied one single, two walks and two RBI, and Jacob Davis generated two singles and one RBI.
Oscar Hinton collected two singles, one walk and three runs for Plattsmouth. Aaronn Aho had one single, one sacrifice fly and one RBI, and Jehu Montes posted one double and was struck once by a pitch. Montes also scored once for the team.
Logan Blotzer and Easton Hoschar each singled once and Sam Campin scored once. Jack Glup was struck once by a pitch, reached on a fielder’s choice, scored one run and had one RBI. Konkler, Hinton, Eggert and Shawn McKinley all swiped one base for Plattsmouth.
Hinton made three defensive assists and Glup and Davis each had two defensive assists. Aho, Blotzer and Eggert all collected one defensive assist.
Davis struck out six batters and allowed nine hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings on the mound. Eggert posted two strikeouts and allowed two hits in 1 1/3 inning of relief work. Davis tossed 93 pitches and Eggert threw 27 pitches.
GACC/SS/WPB 000 131 2 – 7 11 0
Plattsmouth 330 003 x – 9 11 0
Norris 10, Plattsmouth 9
Plattsmouth came out swinging productive bats against Norris Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils scored three times in the opening inning. Norris (17-8) had allowed only five combined runs in its three previous games against Gretna, Beatrice and Central City/Fullerton.
The Titans, ranked third in the latest Class B poll, struck back in the next two innings. The team scored twice in the first and went ahead 5-3 in the second frame. Cade Argo and Joel Benes each had RBI knocks for the team in the three-run outburst. Norris extended the gap to 9-3 by the bottom of the fifth inning.
That score remained the same until Plattsmouth created a major comeback in the seventh. PHS posted six runs in the inning to deadlock things at 9-9. Singles from Eggert, Hinton and Konkler, a double from Aho and a RBI groundout from Glup made the score 9-8. Blotzer then capped the rally by knocking in Konkler from third base.
Norris kept the game from going into extra innings with a late offensive push in the bottom of the seventh. Argo drove in the winning run from third base with two outs.
Plattsmouth became just the fourth team to score nine or more runs against Norris this spring. The only other times the Titans had surrendered that many runs were in a 10-9 victory over Platteview and 11-1 and 12-6 losses to Waverly and Lincoln Southwest.
Plattsmouth finished its season 8-12. Davis, Konkler, McKinley, Montes, Austin Hicks and Kade Parriott completed their spring PHS baseball careers.
Plattsmouth 300 000 6 – 9 11 2
Norris 230 220 1 – 10 12 0