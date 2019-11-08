PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth finished the 2019 softball season 11-16. Sydni Haugaard, Jessica Meisinger, Josie Knust, Paige Druskis, Makayla Cook, Hanna Welstead, Kyleigh Morris, Hailey Montes, Megan Poteet, Grace Vandenburgh, Emma Field, Kaley Clark, Amelia Field, Chloe Anson, Jennie Gunter, Kassidy Fisk, Jayden Barber and Paige Colestock appeared in varsity games this season.
Season Awards
Multiple Plattsmouth athletes were recognized at the recent awards banquet. PHS head coach Tabitha Keating presented a variety of honors to students at the banquet.
Druskis received the Varsity Most Valuable Player Award and Vandenburgh received the Junior Varsity Most Valuable Player Award. Keating said these were given to players who made the greatest overall impact on the team.
Poteet received the Varsity Big Stick Award and Colestock received the Junior Varsity Big Stick Award. These were given to batters who coaches and teammates had the most confidence in to either get on base or drive in the winning run.
Meisinger received the Varsity Golden Glove Award and Clark received the Junior Varsity Golden Glove Award. These were given to players who coaches and teammates felt made the biggest difference on the field defensively.
Emma Field received the Hard Hat Award. Keating said this was given to someone who worked the hardest, especially when coaches weren’t looking. She said Field was constantly going above and beyond throughout the season.
Haugaard received the Captain Award. This leadership award was given to a player who coaches and teammates respected and someone who made them want to get better at the game.
Knust received the Blue Devil Award. This award was given to a player who was constantly upbeat, motivating and helping the team stay positive.
Montes received the Most Improved Player Award. This was given to a player who improved the most from the first practice to the final game.
Amelia Field received the Rookie of the Year Award. This was given to a freshman who had a positive impact on the team in many ways.
Offense
Plattsmouth finished the season with a .333 team batting average and .396 on-base percentage. The Blue Devils batted .340 with runners in scoring position during the year.
Plattsmouth produced 223 hits, 55 walks, 120 runs batted in and 145 runs in 27 games. PHS had 174 singles, 38 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 14 hit-by-pitches.
Poteet led the Blue Devils with a .466 batting average and .500 on-base percentage. She had 78 plate appearances in 26 games and registered 34 hits. She posted 26 singles, five doubles, three home runs, 23 RBI and eight runs.
Druskis generated a .462 batting average and .468 on-base percentage. She had 94 plate appearances in 27 games and produced 43 hits. She had 36 singles, six doubles, one triple, 11 RBI and 33 runs.
Druskis also led the Blue Devils with 22 stolen bases. She became the school’s all-time single-season leader in the category. The former top mark at Plattsmouth was 17 steals.
Knust batted .342 and had a .395 on-base percentage during the season. She made 87 plate appearances in 27 games and collected 27 hits. She had 20 singles, five doubles, one triple, one home run, 24 RBI and 17 runs.
Haugaard posted a .324 batting average and .398 on-base percentage for Plattsmouth. She made 83 plate appearances in 27 games and tallied 24 hits. She had 18 singles, three doubles, three triples, 16 RBI and four runs.
Meisinger batted .319 and had a .427 on-base percentage for the Blue Devils. She made 83 plate appearances in 27 games and collected 22 hits. She contributed 19 singles, three doubles, ten RBI and 21 runs. She also led the team with ten walks.
Welstead generated a .317 batting average and .417 on-base percentage. She made 49 plate appearances in 20 games and had 13 hits. She produced 11 singles, two doubles, seven RBI, five runs and a team-best five hit-by-pitches.
Cook produced a .300 batting average and .372 on-base percentage. She made 79 plate appearances in 26 games and posted 21 hits. She had 18 singles, three doubles, eight RBI and 15 runs.
Emma Field had a .300 batting average and .391 on-base percentage. She made 23 plate appearances in 15 games and tallied six hits. She had four singles, two doubles, five RBI and five runs.
Morris (15), Montes (11), Vandenburgh (1), Clark (1) and Colestock (1) all added hits for Plattsmouth during the year. Morris produced a team-best seven doubles and Montes had nine singles and one home run. Morris (9), Fisk (7), Gunter (7), Montes (4), Clark (3), Vandenburgh (3), Anson (1) and Amelia Field (1) all scored runs.
Defense
Plattsmouth ended the season with a team fielding average of .897. The Blue Devils had 522 total chances during the year and made five double plays.
Haugaard led the team with a .991 fielding percentage. Knust (.982), Cook (.946) and Druskis (.940) had the next three top totals.
Pitching
Poteet, Knust, Gunter, Vandenburg and Emma Field all appeared in the pitching circle this season. Plattsmouth had a team earned run average of 5.65 in 141 1/3 innings.
Poteet appeared in 24 games and threw 95 2/3 innings. She had a 5.85 earned run average and yielded 152 hits, 80 earned runs and 46 walks. She struck out 82 batters.
Knust appeared in 12 games and worked 24 innings. She had a 3.50 earned run average and yielded 37 hits, 12 earned runs and 11 walks. She struck out 16 batters.
Vandenburgh appeared in nine games and worked 20 1/3 innings. She had an 8.61 earned run average and yielded 41 hits, 25 earned runs and 14 walks. She struck out nine batters.
Field and Gunter both appeared in one game. Gunter worked one inning and Field worked one-third of an inning. Gunter allowed three hits and struck out two batters, and Field allowed one hit during her appearance.