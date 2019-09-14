WAHOO – Time cuts were the name of the game for Plattsmouth runners Thursday at the Wahoo Invite.
The Blue Devils compiled a large number of fast results during action at the cross country meet. Three PHS runners earned medals and many others chopped their times from last week’s Plattsmouth Invite.
Plattsmouth head coach Todd Nott said he was pleased with the progress the Blue Devils showed at the five-kilometer races. The PHS girls placed fourth in the ten-team meet with 72 points, and the PHS boys captured third place with 53 points.
“Fantastic improvements from last meet by everyone along with time cuts from everyone that ran at Wahoo last year,” Nott said. “Great job runners!”
Madison Nelson (9th, 21:28.00) led the PHS girls with a medal-winning effort. She improved her time from the Plattsmouth Invite by nearly two minutes.
Stockton Graham (2nd, 16:58.00) and C.J. Wiseman (9th, 17:32.00) both earned awards for the PHS boys. Graham sliced 51 seconds from his mark at last year’s Wahoo Invite. Wiseman made a similar type of improvement. He cut 48 seconds from his 2018 result on the Wahoo course.
Girls Team Results
Blair 34, Columbus Scotus 40, Ralston 60, Plattsmouth 72, Wahoo 93, Bishop Neumann 98, Ashland-Greenwood 109, Schuyler 123, Boys Town 154, Columbus Lakeview 154, Omaha Roncalli/Brownell-Talbot, Raymond Central no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Raquel Skerston (RAL) 20:24.00, 2) Zoe Christenson (WAH) 20:30.00, 3) Jayden Harrington (RAL) 20:53.00, 4) Olivia Fehringer (CLS) 20:56.00, 5) Marisol Deanda (SCH) 20:59.00, 6) Sophia Baedke (BLA) 21:15.00, 7) Mary Roskens (BLA) 21:23.00, 8) Grace Galbraith (BLA) 21:27.00, 9) Madison Nelson (PLT) 21:28.00, 10) Liza Zaruba (CLS) 21:42.00, 11) Faith Polacek (NEU) 21:57.00, 12) Brea Lassek (CLS) 22:25.00, 13) Lillian Knudtson (BLA) 22:28.00, 14) Abai Aydt (CLS) 22:32.00, 15) Darby Walsh (ASH) 22:37.00
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Madison Nelson 21:28.00 (9th), Natalie Briggs 22:56.00 (16th), Jozlyn Barnes 23:32.00 (23rd), Sydney Nelson 23:34.00 (24th), Ava LaSure 24:09.00 (31st), McKenzie Mott 26:24.00 (45th)
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Betsy Barr 30:53 (25th), Mikelle Mott 33:42 (33rd)
Boys Team Results
Elkhorn Mount Michael 29, Blair 43, Plattsmouth 53, Ralston 73, Columbus Scotus 89, Boys Town 97, Wahoo 110, Schuyler 112, Omaha Roncalli/Brownell-Talbot 163, Columbus Lakeview 192, Ashland-Greenwood 206, Bishop Neumann 209, Raymond Central 232
Top 15 Results
1) Sam Lueders (BLA) 16:04.00, 2) Stockton Graham (PLT) 16:58.00, 3) Grant Crockett (WAH) 17:19.00, 4) Jack Sorensen (EMM) 17:22.00, 5) Sam Wooten (EMM) 17:24.00, 6) Cameron Mallisee (EMM) 17:27.00, 7) Noble Valerio-Boster (RAL) 17:29.00, 8) Josh Reed (BTO) 17:32.00, 9) C.J. Wiseman (PLT) 17:32.00, 10) Michael Gasper (CLS) 17:35.00, 11) Aiden Klanderud (BLA) 17:38.00, 12) Eduardo Carrasco (SCH) 17:39.00, 13) Benjamin Juarez (CLS) 17:40.00, 14) John Schroll (EMM) 17:42.00, 15) Jacob Rupp (BLA) 17:45.00
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Stockton Graham 16:58.00 (2nd), C.J. Wiseman 17:32.00 (9th), Sam Campin 18:09.00 (19th), Kaleb Wooten 18:19.00 (23rd), Caleb Davis 18:44.00 (32nd), Hunter Smith 19:29.00 (44th)
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Jacob Zitek 19:20 (7th), Jude Wehrbein 19:57 (12th), Carter Moss 19:48 (10th), Darek Reicks 20:37 (26th), Ian Kalagias 21:31 (42nd), Bryce Neuin 21:40 (45th), Dalton Satter 21:43 (50th), Ethan Moore 21:50 (54th)