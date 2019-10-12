BOYS TOWN – Stockton Graham and C.J. Wiseman both delivered thunderbolt performances for Plattsmouth in the league cross country meet on Wednesday.
The two Blue Devils earned medals at the Eastern Midlands Conference Meet. Graham ended his EMC career with a third-place time of 16:58.30. Wiseman secured his 12th-place award with a mark of 17:28.20 on the Boys Town course.
The Plattsmouth seniors highlighted a day that was filled with weather-related events. EMC coaches and administrators decided earlier in the week to move the meet ahead 24 hours from Thursday to Wednesday due to a rainy forecast. Thursday turned out to have steady precipitation and wind chills in the low 30s.
Temperatures on Wednesday were in the low 60s in the afternoon. Runners were at the starting line for the varsity boys race when thunderstorms moved into the area. The meet was delayed 55 minutes due to lightning strikes in western and central Omaha. Gray storm clouds moved to the east and athletes began races just before 5 p.m.
The Plattsmouth girls placed fifth in team standings with 87 points. PHS and Norris both finished with the same point total, but Norris claimed fourth place based on tiebreaker criteria. Elkhorn won the league title with a perfect score of ten points. The Antlers claimed all four of the top individual spots.
Madison Nelson led the Blue Devils with a 16th-place finish of 21:29.30. Jozlyn Barnes (18th, 22:02.97) registered a top-20 finish for the team, and Natalie Briggs, Sydney Nelson, Ava LaSure and McKenzie Mott all posted times.
The PHS boys captured fifth place with 62 points. Norris ran away from the field with 33 points. Elkhorn (46) edged Bennington (48) for second place in team standings.
Graham and Wiseman both medaled and Kaleb Wooten (18:06.51, 22nd) and Sam Campin (18:22.36, 25th) had top-25 finishes. Caleb Davis and Hunter Smith both helped the team with their times.
Plattsmouth will prepare this week for the District B-1 Meet. District teams will travel to Waverly High School for the event. Participants will be allowed to take warmups on the course at 4 p.m. The varsity girls race will start at 5 p.m. and varsity boys will run at 5:30 p.m.
Girls Team Results
Elkhorn 10, Blair 46, Bennington 49, Norris 87, Plattsmouth 87, Waverly 88, Nebraska City 119
Top 15 Results
1) Abby Metschke (ELK) 20:06.83, 2) Taylor Grasz (ELK) 20:08.06, 3) Maddie Yardley (ELK) 20:12.90, 4) Corinne Mead (ELK) 20:23.19, 5) Calla Wittland (BEN) 20:30.24, 6) Samantha Jansen (BEN) 20:30.25, 7) Grace Lamski (ELK) 20:47.38, 8) Chloe Schaulis (NCY) 20:52.81, 9) Sophia Baedke (BLA) 21:00.48, 10) Mary Roskens (BLA) 21:03.73, 11) Sofia Hartman (ELK) 21:04.24, 12) Hannah Susie (NOR) 21:10.03, 13) Grace Galbraith (BlA) 21:23.88, 14) Hailey Amandus (BLA) 21:24.04, 15) Ella Calderon (BEN) 21:27.74
You have free articles remaining.
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Madison Nelson 21:29.30 (16th), Jozlyn Barnes 22:02.97 (18th), Natalie Briggs 22:31.00 (22nd), Sydney Nelson 23:14.41 (31st), Ava LaSure 24:08.66 (35th), McKenzie Mott 26:11.84 (41st)
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Betsy Barr 30:30.05 (76th), Mikelle Mott 31:29.06 (79th)
Boys Team Results
Norris 33, Elkhorn 46, Bennington 48, Blair 52, Plattsmouth 62, Waverly 93, Nebraska City 120
Top 15 Results
1) Zachary VanBrocklin (NOR) 15:50.15, 2) Sam Lueders (BLA) 16:10.72, 3) Stockton Graham (PLT) 16:58.30, 4) Kody Smallfoot (ELK) 17:00.08, 5) Zachary Pittman (NOR) 17:01.22, 6) Keaton Miller (BEN) 17:02.14, 7) James Kearney (NCY) 17:08.55, 8) Eric Tomjack (BEN) 17:11.08, 9) Conrad Schroeder (WAV) 17:15.64, 10) Luke Coltvet (ELK) 17:23.74, 11) Seneca Hornung-Scherr (NOR) 17:27.19, 12) C.J. Wiseman (PLT) 17:28.20, 13) Jacob Rupp (BLA) 17:28.67, 14) Michael Grigsby (ELK) 17:33.57, 15) Cooper Willoughby (BEN) 17:34.21
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Stockton Graham 16:58.30 (3rd), C.J. Wiseman 17:28.20 (12th), Kaleb Wooten 18:06.51 (22nd), Sam Campin 18:22.36 (25th), Caleb Davis 18:36.86 (29th), Hunter Smith 19:33.16 (37th)
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Jacob Zitek 19:00.12 (10th), Jude Wehrbein 19:25.57 (18th), Darek Reicks 20:05.55 (36th), Ian Kalagias 20:24.08 (39th), Ethan Moore 20:25.05 (40th)