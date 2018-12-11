PLATTSMOUTH – Twenty-nine Plattsmouth High School students have earned awards for their work in both activities and academics during the fall season.
Eastern Midlands Conference officials announced names of All-EMC Academic Team members on Monday. Plattsmouth teenagers joined fellow students from Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Gretna, Nebraska City, Norris and Waverly on the lists.
Students had to be juniors or seniors to receive the award. They also had to earn a minimum grade point average of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale.
Conference officials honored students who were involved in girls golf, boys tennis, softball, girls and boys cross country, football, volleyball and play production. Plattsmouth sponsors girls golf, softball, cross country, football and volleyball.
Each student’s grade level is represented by either a (Jr) or (Sr) behind their names.
Girls Golf: Zoe Johnson (Sr), Brenda Nelson (Sr), Emma Wagner (Sr), Kelsey Blinston (Jr), Emily Martin (Jr), Riley Sedlak (Jr)
Softball: Alyx Curran-Lewis (Sr), Katie Graskowiak (Sr), Haylee Heim (Sr), Makayla Cook (Jr), Sydni Haugaard (Jr)
Girls Cross Country: Madison Nelson (Jr), Sydney Nelson (Jr)
Boys Cross Country: Ethan Warrick (Sr), Stockton Graham (Jr), Hunter Smith (Jr), C.J. Wiseman (Jr)
Football: Nathan Konkler (Sr), Dylan Mayfield (Sr), Jayden Wooten (Sr), Calix Grant-Ozuna (Jr), Caleb Laney (Jr), Andrew Rathman (Jr), Tim Prokupek (Jr)
Volleyball: Julia Prince (Sr), Rachel Widick (Sr), Katie Rathman (Jr), Chloe Sabatka (Jr), Lexi Schroeder (Jr)