SYRACUSE – Plattsmouth runners produced bright performances on an overcast day at the Syracuse Invite.
The Blue Devils traveled to Syracuse Country Club on Friday for five-kilometer races. The Plattsmouth girls captured fourth place in their 11-team meet with 75 points, and the PHS boys finished third in their 14-team contest with 49 points.
Three teenagers returned to Plattsmouth with medals. Madison Nelson guided the PHS girls with a ninth-place run of 20:21.28. She repeated her medal-winning performance of a year ago.
Stockton Graham and C.J. Wiseman both finished in the top ten for the Blue Devils. Graham earned second place in the boys race with a time of 16:28.13. Wiseman captured ninth place with a time of 16:57.39. Both copied their medal-placing times of 2018 at the invite.
Plattsmouth will resume the season Wednesday at the Eastern Midlands Conference Meet. Races had originally been scheduled to take place Thursday, but league organizers decided to move everything ahead 24 hours due to a forecast of poor weather on that day. All races will remain at Boys Town.
The boys varsity race will start at 4 p.m. Wednesday and girls varsity athletes will begin their event at 4:30 p.m. Junior varsity boys (5 p.m.) and girls (5:30 p.m.) will compete in their races with an awards ceremony to follow.
Girls Team Results
Lincoln Pius X 13, Aurora 53, Beatrice 63, Plattsmouth 75, Thayer Central 109, Auburn 110, Ashland-Greenwood 136, Nebraska City 142, Falls City 145, Fairbury 148, Johnson County Central 176, Syracuse, Wilber-Clatonia no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Lizzy Kramer (LPX) 18:44.96, 2) Veronica Pinkerton (BEA) 19:14.90, 3) Laura Martin (LPX) 19:27.92, 4) Addie Herrera (LPX) 19:55.34, 5) Ellie Wilkinson (SYR) 19:59.47, 6) Allyson Korus (LPX) 20:02.35, 7) Kate Tvrdy (LPX) 20:11.90, 8) Kyla Carlson (AUR) 20:13.01, 9) Madison Nelson (PLT) 20:21.28, 10) Monica Hanus (LPX) 20:24.92, 11) Ashley Manrique (JCC) 20:24.92, 12) Sydney Escritt (TCN) 20:25.01, 13) Chloe Schaulis (NCY) 20:29.62, 14) Elena Kuehner (AUR) 20:40.59, 15) Julia Smith (AUR) 20:52.33
Plattsmouth Results
Madison Nelson 20:21.28 (9th), Jozlyn Barnes 21:16.93 (21st), Sophia Wehrbein 21:40.16 (25th), Natalie Briggs 21:42.37 (26th), Sydney Nelson 22:18.27 (33rd), Ava LaSure 24:13.09 (50th)
Boys Team Results
Lincoln Pius X 19, Elkhorn Mount Michael 32, Plattsmouth 49, Aurora 72, Nebraska City 114, Beatrice 130, Wilber-Clatonia 138, Auburn 146, Falls City 153, Ashland-Greenwood 195, Fairbury 199, Syracuse 220, Norris 224, Johnson County Central 229
Top 15 Results
Gavin Skorupa (LPX) 16:10.24, 2) Stockton Graham (PLT) 16:28.13, 3) Nick McElroy (LPX) 16:32.46, 4) James Kearney (NCY) 16:38.63, 5) Cole Sellhorn (LPX) 16:43.63, 6) Sam Wooten (EMM) 16:51.71, 7) Jack Sorensen (EMM) 16:54.21, 8) Cameron Mallisee (EMM) 16:55.93, 9) C.J. Wiseman (PLT) 16:57.39, 10) Owen Sovereign (LPX) 17:00.12, 11) John Schroll (EMM) 17:03.63, 12) Ryan McMahon (EMM) 17:03.74, 13) Kane Fiala (AUR) 17:08.53, 14) Tommy Lokken (WLC) 17:10.19, 15) Dylan Riley (AUR) 17:08.53
Plattsmouth Results
Stockton Graham 16:28.13 (2nd), C.J. Wiseman 16:57.39 (9th), Sam Campin 17:16.46 (17th), Kaleb Wooten 17:27.31 (21st), Caleb Davis 18:02.36 (32nd), Hunter Smith 18:10.80 (35th)