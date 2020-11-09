 Skip to main content
Blue Devils secure TBC volleyball honors
Blue Devils secure TBC volleyball honors

2020 All-Trailblazer Conference Volleyball Selections from Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Two Plattsmouth volleyball players learned this week that they had earned conference honors for their work this season.

Trailblazer Conference officials recognized PHS seniors Savanna Berger and Rylee Hellbusch on Monday morning. TBC coaches selected players for spots on first, second and honorable mention teams.

Berger was selected to the league’s first team. She led Plattsmouth’s scoring attack this season with 247 kills and a .308 hitting percentage. She also posted team-best marks in blocks (40) and service aces (38). The Midland University recruit helped the Blue Devils with 40 digs, 16 serve receptions and two assists.

Hellbusch was selected to the honorable mention team. She was nearly perfect in the serving department this year with a .985 percentage. She went 339-of-344 at the line and made 23 aces. Hellbusch also dished out a team-best 334 assists and added 128 digs, nine kills, three serve receptions and one block.

Athletes from Beatrice, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Wahoo were members of the TBC teams. Wahoo’s Mya Larson was named honorary captain of the league’s first team this year.

All-TBC Volleyball First Team Selections

Mya Larson – Wahoo – Junior

Elle Glock – Wahoo – Senior

Mak Hatcliff – Beatrice – Senior

Kelsie Sears – Wahoo – Senior

Savanna Berger – Plattsmouth – Senior

Kyra Gray – Platteview – Senior

Lauren Kavan – Wahoo – Senior

All-TBC Volleyball Second Team Selections

Jaiden Coudeyas – Beatrice – Junior

Alexis Hoover – Nebraska City – Senior

Kaitlyn Church – Beatrice – Senior

Mia Tvrdy – Ralston – Freshman

Blair Beecham – Platteview – Senior

Taylor Luben – Wahoo – Junior

Veronica Guenther – Platteview – Senior

All-TBC Volleyball Honorable Mention Selections

Avery Gaertig – Beatrice – Junior

Hailey Schaaf – Beatrice – Senior

Rachel Russell – Nebraska City – Senior

Halle Thompson – Nebraska City – Sophomore

Rylee Hellbusch – Plattsmouth – Senior

Josie Sutton – Wahoo – Junior

Mya Emerson – Wahoo – Junior

