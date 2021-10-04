Blue Devils secure third place at Ashland-Greenwood Invite

ASHLAND – Plattsmouth athletes rose to the occasion in critical moments this weekend to capture a plaque at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite.
The Blue Devils earned third place in the eight-team tournament with a 3-2 mark. Plattsmouth won a pair of close matches in Pool B to advance to the championship portion of the event. The team then edged Ashland-Greenwood in dramatic fashion to secure the third-place honor.
Wahoo 2, Plattsmouth 1
Plattsmouth began the tournament Thursday afternoon with a pool-play match against Wahoo. The Warriors claimed the contest 25-9, 25-10.
Plattsmouth remained within 11-8 in game one before Wahoo went on a scoring roll. Mya Larson posted three kills in a stretch that ended with Josie Sutton’s game-clinching ace.
A kill by Plattsmouth’s Riley Pletka tied game two at 4-4, and Sydney Hobscheidt knocked home a kill to keep the margin at 7-5. Wahoo used strong serving to assert control after that. Tianna Coffey and Sutton each had aces to create the final score.
Sutton finished the match with seven aces and Coffey had four aces in her 10-of-10 serving effort. Larson launched nine kills to fuel Wahoo’s scoring attack.
Hobscheidt and Katie Torres each posted two kills and Pletka had one kill and one ace for Plattsmouth. Lyndsey Caba posted four assists, Hobscheidt made three digs and 13 serve receptions and Josey Freel produced two digs and six serve receptions.
Holly Wilson tallied two digs and three serve receptions, Ciara Wulff made three serve receptions and Payton Haugaard collected one dig. Torres added four serve receptions for Plattsmouth’s defense.
Plattsmouth 2, Auburn 1
Plattsmouth edged the Bulldogs in one of the closest matches of the season. The Blue Devils picked up a 26-24, 23-25, 25-23 victory Thursday night.
Hobscheidt paced Plattsmouth with two aces in her 16-of-16 serving performance. She also posted seven kills, nine digs and 12 serve receptions. Wulff helped the Blue Devils with five kills and Torres pocketed four kills, nine digs, one solo block and 12 serve receptions.
Gracie Stonner keyed Plattsmouth’s defense with 14 serve receptions and 15 digs. Caba produced two kills, two aces, three digs and 14 assists, and Haugaard tallied five assists and three aces for the team.
Pletka generated one kill, one ace and one dig and Freel registered one ace and one solo block.
Plattsmouth 2, Omaha Gross 0
Plattsmouth resumed the tournament Saturday morning with the final pool-play match. PHS stopped Omaha Gross 25-22, 28-26 to finish second in Pool B standings.
Individual statistics from Saturday’s matches were unavailable.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Plattsmouth 0
Lincoln Lutheran defeated Plattsmouth 25-15, 25-8 in the opening round of the championship bracket. LLHS went on to win the tournament title 25-19, 25-23 over Wahoo.
The Warriors used an efficient offense to move to the championship match. The team posted kills on 45.8 percent of its swings and registered seven aces. Abby Wachal delivered six kills and Elecea Saathoff produced three aces against PHS.
Plattsmouth 2, Ashland-Greenwood 0
Plattsmouth earned the third-place trophy with a 25-23, 25-23 triumph over the Bluejays. The team smiled with a tournament plaque at the conclusion of the match.
Plattsmouth improved to 7-10. The Blue Devils will host Bennington at 7 p.m. Tuesday before taking part in the league tournament on Saturday. TBC teams will travel to Beatrice for the 9 a.m. conference event.