Blue Devils secure third place at Ashland-Greenwood Invite

ASHLAND – Plattsmouth athletes rose to the occasion in critical moments this weekend to capture a plaque at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite.

The Blue Devils earned third place in the eight-team tournament with a 3-2 mark. Plattsmouth won a pair of close matches in Pool B to advance to the championship portion of the event. The team then edged Ashland-Greenwood in dramatic fashion to secure the third-place honor.

Wahoo 2, Plattsmouth 1

Plattsmouth began the tournament Thursday afternoon with a pool-play match against Wahoo. The Warriors claimed the contest 25-9, 25-10.

Plattsmouth remained within 11-8 in game one before Wahoo went on a scoring roll. Mya Larson posted three kills in a stretch that ended with Josie Sutton’s game-clinching ace.

A kill by Plattsmouth’s Riley Pletka tied game two at 4-4, and Sydney Hobscheidt knocked home a kill to keep the margin at 7-5. Wahoo used strong serving to assert control after that. Tianna Coffey and Sutton each had aces to create the final score.

Sutton finished the match with seven aces and Coffey had four aces in her 10-of-10 serving effort. Larson launched nine kills to fuel Wahoo’s scoring attack.