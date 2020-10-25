Blue Devils secure third place at state

Nott said the squad’s camaraderie was one of the biggest keys to its success. The six Blue Devils encouraged each other during practices and placed team goals ahead of individual ones. That helped Plattsmouth win championships at the Wahoo Invite, Nebraska City Invite, Syracuse Invite and Trailblazer Conference Meet.

“These guys have done such a great job of coming together as a team,” Nott said. “We’ve had great senior leadership and I think all of the boys have really enjoyed running with and for each other. That’s something that is important when it comes to cross country. It’s a team sport just as much as it is an individual one, so to see the kind of teamwork they showed this year is really special.”

Campin and Wooten guided Plattsmouth with medal-winning efforts. Campin placed fifth in 16:48.39 and Wooten was tenth in 16:57.35. Dix (17:31.89, 24th), Moss (17:50.00, 39th), Zitek (17:50.91, 41st) and Kalagias (18:42.26, 60th) helped Plattsmouth during the afternoon.

All six Blue Devils improved their times from the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite held on the same course earlier this season. Kalagias cut 68 seconds from the UNK meet and Moss sliced 51 seconds from his previous mark. Campin (41 seconds), Wooten (32 seconds), Dix (31 seconds) and Zitek (24 seconds) also made significant progress on their stopwatches.