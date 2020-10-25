Blue Devils secure third place at state

KEARNEY – The Plattsmouth boys placed plenty of time, energy and effort into their cross country savings deposit throughout the 2020 campaign.
The Blue Devils cashed in their work with a rewarding experience at the Class B State Meet.
Plattsmouth captured third place in team standings with 78 points at Kearney Country Club on Friday afternoon. Sam Campin, Kaleb Wooten, Elijah Dix, Carter Moss, Jacob Zitek and Ian Kalagias produced the program’s best finish since a second-place result in 2015. Omaha Skutt won the state title with 27 points and Lexington was second with 75 points.
Plattsmouth head coach Todd Nott said he was proud of the Blue Devils for their work ethic throughout the year. PHS returned just two members of last season’s state-qualifying team, but the squad steamrolled its way to successful results at all ten races in 2020. Plattsmouth finished either first, second or third in every meet on the calendar.
“It’s been a really good year,” Nott said. “If people would have told us at the beginning of the year that we would get third place at state after graduating four seniors, we would have taken that for sure.
“Being three points away from second place stings a little bit, but Omaha Skutt and Lexington have great programs and we respect them a lot, so there’s nothing for our boys to hang their heads about at all. They did a great job.”
Nott said the squad’s camaraderie was one of the biggest keys to its success. The six Blue Devils encouraged each other during practices and placed team goals ahead of individual ones. That helped Plattsmouth win championships at the Wahoo Invite, Nebraska City Invite, Syracuse Invite and Trailblazer Conference Meet.
“These guys have done such a great job of coming together as a team,” Nott said. “We’ve had great senior leadership and I think all of the boys have really enjoyed running with and for each other. That’s something that is important when it comes to cross country. It’s a team sport just as much as it is an individual one, so to see the kind of teamwork they showed this year is really special.”
Campin and Wooten guided Plattsmouth with medal-winning efforts. Campin placed fifth in 16:48.39 and Wooten was tenth in 16:57.35. Dix (17:31.89, 24th), Moss (17:50.00, 39th), Zitek (17:50.91, 41st) and Kalagias (18:42.26, 60th) helped Plattsmouth during the afternoon.
All six Blue Devils improved their times from the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite held on the same course earlier this season. Kalagias cut 68 seconds from the UNK meet and Moss sliced 51 seconds from his previous mark. Campin (41 seconds), Wooten (32 seconds), Dix (31 seconds) and Zitek (24 seconds) also made significant progress on their stopwatches.
The six PHS boys and Plattsmouth girls state qualifier Natalie Briggs went to every workout that was on the 2020 schedule. In addition to running six days a week for the past 11 weeks, the seven Blue Devils also spent 84 days during the summer training for the season. Nott said that dedication made a winning difference at Kearney Country Club.
“I’m really proud of all of them,” Nott said. “It takes patience to be an endurance runner, because it’s something that doesn’t just happen in one day or one week or even one month. It takes a lot of patience and consistency in your training to be able to get good results, and every one of these state qualifiers did that. It’s been such an honor to get to work with them this year.”
Class B Boys Team Results
Omaha Skutt 27, Lexington 75, Plattsmouth 78, Elkhorn Mount Michael 81, Hastings 83, Norris 103, Gering 111, South Sioux City 114, Bennington 126, York 152, Elkhorn 153, Seward 212
Top 15 Results (State Medalists)
1) Isaac Richards (Omaha Skutt) 16:21.93, 2) Ryan Zavadil (Omaha Skutt) 16:38.18, 3) Peyton Seiler (Gering) 16:40.52, 4) Jaydon Welsh (Hastings) 16:46.26, 5) Sam Campin (Plattsmouth) 16:48.39, 6) Elmer Sotelomunoz (Lexington) 16:48.64, 7) Mesuidi Ejerso (South Sioux City) 16:50.19, 8) Jack Sorensen (Elkhorn Mount Michael) 16:50.75, 9) McCoy Haussler (Omaha Skutt) 16:53.25, 10) Kaleb Wooten (Plattsmouth) 16:57.35, 11) Colin Pinneo (York) 16:59.71, 12) Jonathan Lopez Chojolan (Hastings) 17:00.66, 13) Caden Keller (Grand Island Northwest) 17:03.00, 14) Keaton Miller (Bennington) 17:03.27, 15) Conrad Schroeder (Waverly) 17:07.10
Plattsmouth Results
Sam Campin 16:48.39 (5th), Kaleb Wooten 16:57.35 (10th), Elijah Dix 17:31.89 (24th), Carter Moss 17:50.00 (39th), Jacob Zitek 17:50.91 (41st), Ian Kalagias 18:42.26 (60th)
