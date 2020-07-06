Blue Devils spend weekend on diamond

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes spent their Fourth of July weekend blasting fireworks on the diamond during three Senior Legion baseball games.
Plattsmouth 9, Elkhorn Mount Michael 6
The Blue Devils began the weekend with a matchup against Elkhorn Mount Michael on Friday night. Plattsmouth relied on a pair of big innings to register the victory. The team scored four times in the second inning and copied the four-run outburst in the fourth inning.
Sam Campin and Connor Pohlmeier highlighted Plattsmouth’s night at the plate with three hits apiece. Trent Elshire drove in two runs, Logan Blotzer drew two walks and Oscar Hinton collected one walk.
Adam Eggert picked up the victory on the mound. He struck out six batters in his complete game.
Elkhorn Mt. Michael 004 000 2 – 6 11 4
Plattsmouth 140 400 x – 9 10 4
Beatrice 4, Plattsmouth 1
Plattsmouth hosted Beatrice Sunday afternoon in a doubleheader. The visitors won the first game with an opportunistic approach. The team took advantage of two Plattsmouth errors to get enough cushion on the scoreboard.
Campin tossed 6 1/3 innings on the mound and gave up just one earned run for the Blue Devils. He struck out four batters and limited Beatrice to seven hits. He threw first-pitch strikes to 17 hitters.
Blotzer helped the Blue Devils with a pair of hits. Elshire and Evan Miller each pocketed a pair of walks for Plattsmouth.
Beatrice 200 010 1 – 4 7 0
Plattsmouth 000 010 0 – 1 6 2
Plattsmouth 11, Beatrice 3
Plattsmouth rebounded in game two with a victory in five innings. The Blue Devils produced 11 hits and led Beatrice most of the way. The team went ahead 5-2 in the second inning and increased the gap to 9-2 in the fourth.
Elshire gave Plattsmouth three hits and two RBI and Easton Hoschar and Eggert each drove in three runs. Pohlmeier and Hoschar each had two hits and Eggert and Campin each walked twice.
Drew Iverson was the winning pitcher. He worked all five innings and fanned three Beatrice batters. He threw first-pitch strikes to 21 hitters.
Beatrice 110 01 – 3 11 1
Plattsmouth 140 42 – 11 10 3
