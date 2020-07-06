Blue Devils spend weekend on diamond

Campin tossed 6 1/3 innings on the mound and gave up just one earned run for the Blue Devils. He struck out four batters and limited Beatrice to seven hits. He threw first-pitch strikes to 17 hitters.

Blotzer helped the Blue Devils with a pair of hits. Elshire and Evan Miller each pocketed a pair of walks for Plattsmouth.

Beatrice 200 010 1 – 4 7 0

Plattsmouth 000 010 0 – 1 6 2

Plattsmouth 11, Beatrice 3

Plattsmouth rebounded in game two with a victory in five innings. The Blue Devils produced 11 hits and led Beatrice most of the way. The team went ahead 5-2 in the second inning and increased the gap to 9-2 in the fourth.

Elshire gave Plattsmouth three hits and two RBI and Easton Hoschar and Eggert each drove in three runs. Pohlmeier and Hoschar each had two hits and Eggert and Campin each walked twice.

Drew Iverson was the winning pitcher. He worked all five innings and fanned three Beatrice batters. He threw first-pitch strikes to 21 hitters.

Beatrice 110 01 – 3 11 1

Plattsmouth 140 42 – 11 10 3

