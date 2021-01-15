Blue Devils square off with Bears in two games

BLAIR – Plattsmouth athletes traveled to Blair on Thursday night for a pair of basketball games with the Bears.
The Blue Devils battled their former conference rivals on the court throughout the evening. Both Plattsmouth teams made it home safely after a blizzard began to form in the Blair area after the games wrapped up.
Blair 55, Plattsmouth girls 22
The Blue Devils kept pace with Blair for most of the first half. Plattsmouth and Blair ended the first quarter deadlocked at 8-8, and the Bears took a 22-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Blair (9-3) moved away from the Blue Devils (0-8) in the final 16 minutes. The team used a 21-7 run in the third quarter to create a double-digit advantage. The Bears held Plattsmouth to two points in the fourth period to seal the victory.
Blair reached the 55-point mark for the seventh time this season. The Bears also won by double digits for the ninth time. Makayla Baughman led the team’s scoring attack with 18 points.
Lyndsey Caba helped the Blue Devils with eight points, ten rebounds, one block, one assist and one pass deflection. Kennedy Miller generated four points, ten boards, one assist, one block, one steal and one pass deflection, and Rylee Hellbusch produced four points, six rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection.
Jessica Meisinger contributed three points, four assists, two steals and two rebounds for Plattsmouth. Aimee Dasher tallied three points and one rebound, and Sydney Casey pocketed one rebound, one assist and one pass deflection. Krista Hardy and Gertie Yoder each pulled down one rebound for the team.
Plattsmouth 8 5 7 2 – 22
Blair 8 14 21 12 – 55
Plattsmouth (22)
Casey 0-6 0-0 0, Meisinger 1-5 0-0 3, Caba 3-8 0-0 8, Miller 2-10 0-2 4, Hellbusch 2-4 0-0 4, Dasher 1-2 0-0 3, Hardy 0-1 0-0 0, Yoder 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 9-36 0-4 22.
Blair (55)
Valasek 7, Baughman 18, Policky 4, Wolfe 3, Ross 11, Ulven 6, Chance 4, Beemer 2.
Blair 53, Plattsmouth boys 42
Blair’s defense kept Plattsmouth from stringing together scoring spurts during the evening. PHS head coach Kevin Tilson said that hurt Plattsmouth’s chances of leaving the court with a victory.
“We couldn’t get much momentum tonight,” Tilson said.
Plattsmouth worked its way into contention after falling behind 12-5 in the first quarter. The team scored 16 points in the second period to pull within 24-21 at halftime.
Blair (6-5) forced the Blue Devils (4-6) to take more outside shots in the second half. Plattsmouth sank six 3-pointers in the game, but Blair was able to put together a consistent scoring attack on its end. The Bears produced 16 points in the third quarter and added 13 in the final stretch.
Sam Campin guided Plattsmouth’s offense with 12 points. He drained four 3-pointers and added two rebounds and one steal. Kevin Winscot posted seven points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Jack Alexander collected nine points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Dakota Minshall pocketed two points, two rebounds and two assists for PHS, and Hayden Stromsodt had four points, four rebounds and one assist. Owen Prince posted one point, six rebounds, two assists and one steal, and Jude Wehrbein contributed seven points, two boards, two assists and one steal. Adam Eggert added two rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Plattsmouth 5 16 12 9 – 42
Blair 12 12 16 13 – 53
Plattsmouth (42)
Eggert 0-3 0-0 0, Prince 0-1 1-4 1, Wehrbein 2-8 3-5 7, Minshall 0-3 2-2 2, Stromsodt 1-2 2-2 4, Alexander 3-8 2-4 9, Campin 4-9 0-0 12, Winscot 2-5 2-4 7. Totals 12-39 12-21 42.