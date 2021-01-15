Blue Devils square off with Bears in two games

BLAIR – Plattsmouth athletes traveled to Blair on Thursday night for a pair of basketball games with the Bears.

The Blue Devils battled their former conference rivals on the court throughout the evening. Both Plattsmouth teams made it home safely after a blizzard began to form in the Blair area after the games wrapped up.

Blair 55, Plattsmouth girls 22

The Blue Devils kept pace with Blair for most of the first half. Plattsmouth and Blair ended the first quarter deadlocked at 8-8, and the Bears took a 22-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Blair (9-3) moved away from the Blue Devils (0-8) in the final 16 minutes. The team used a 21-7 run in the third quarter to create a double-digit advantage. The Bears held Plattsmouth to two points in the fourth period to seal the victory.

Blair reached the 55-point mark for the seventh time this season. The Bears also won by double digits for the ninth time. Makayla Baughman led the team’s scoring attack with 18 points.