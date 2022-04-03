Blue Devils sweep Auburn, Falls City

Plattsmouth baseball athletes took down a pair of East Central Nebraska Conference opponents this week with decisive victories on the diamond.

Plattsmouth 11, Auburn 1

Plattsmouth players smiled in front of home fans Thursday with a five-inning victory over Auburn. The Blue Devils scored solo runs in each of the first two innings and doubled the gap to 4-0 in the third. Auburn came within 4-1 before Plattsmouth put the game away with seven runs in the fifth.

Gabe Villamonte kept Auburn from generating many scoring opportunities with his work on the mound. He pitched all five innings and allowed two hits and zero walks with seven strikeouts. He faced 17 batters and threw 60 pitches.

T.J. Fitzpatrick helped Plattsmouth’s offense with three singles, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Drew Iverson posted one double, one walk, one run, one RBI and one sacrifice fly, and Gage Olsen delivered one double, one walk, one sacrifice fly, one run and two RBI.

Dylan Eby gave the team a lift at the plate with one double, one run and one RBI. Sam Campin reached base on one single and one error, drove in one run and scored once, and Villamonte got on the basepaths on two singles and one error.

Jacob Timm posted one single and reached once on an error, Henry Loontjer scored twice after reaching on a single and error, and Evan Miller crossed the plate twice in his pinch-running duties. Fitzpatrick, Miller, Olsen, Timm, Campin and Loontjer all registered one steal for Plattsmouth.

Campin led the team at shortstop with three defensive assists. He was involved in one double play. Olsen had two defensive assists and participated in the double play, and Loontjer made one defensive assist for the Blue Devils.

Auburn 000 10 – 1 2 6

Plattsmouth 112 07 – 11 10 1

Plattsmouth 7, Falls City 0

Iverson overwhelmed the Tigers on Thursday afternoon with an array of strikeout pitches. He fanned 15 of the 22 Falls City batters he faced and gave up zero walks. He allowed just one hit in his 88-pitch performance.

Plattsmouth scored once in the second inning and took control of the game with four runs in the fourth. The Blue Devils tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh to leave Falls City’s field with the victory.

Loontjer paced the team’s offense with two singles, two walks and three runs. Olsen collected one single, one walk, one sacrifice bunt and two runs, and Villamonte drove in three runs on one single and one hit-by pitch. Eli Horner chipped in two walks and one run for the team.

Fitzpatrick drew a pair of walks, Clayton Mayfield reached base on one single and one error and Campin made one sacrifice bunt and reached once on an error. Eby had one RBI walk and Kyler Lamb touched the plate once.

Loontjer used his speed on the basepaths to collect four steals. Villamonte swiped two bases and Olsen and Campin each had one steal. Villamonte, Iverson and Campin each made one defensive assist in the field.

Plattsmouth improved to 5-2. The team will host Beatrice (6-1) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, before beginning the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on April 12.

Plattsmouth 010 400 2 – 7 5 0

Falls City 000 000 0 – 0 1 2

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.