Blue Devils sweep baseball games over Bluejays

ASHLAND – Plattsmouth baseball players began their Fourth of July weekends with winning fireworks on the basepaths against Ashland.

The Blue Devils swept a Saturday doubleheader over the Bluejays in Ashland. The Plattsmouth Juniors took care of business in a 13-0 shutout, while the Plattsmouth Seniors relied on strong pitching and defense to secure a 1-0 triumph.

Plattsmouth Juniors 13, Ashland 0

The Blue Devils rolled past the Bluejays with a steady stream of offense. Plattsmouth produced 12 hits during the game and scored in four innings.

Plattsmouth began the contest with two runs and stretched the gap to 6-0 in the second inning. The team tacked on seven runs in the next three frames to win via mercy rule.

Tyler Demboski helped Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits and two runs batted in. Parker Aughenbaugh and Lincoln Bradney each drove in three runs, and Evan Miller and Gage Olsen each collected a pair of hits for Plattsmouth. Rally Groteleuschen, Eli Horner and Clayton Mayfield all reached base with walks.

Aughenbaugh, Dylan Eby and Gabe Villamonte combined on the pitching shutout. Aughenbaugh and Eby each tossed two innings and Villamonte pitched one inning.