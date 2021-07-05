Blue Devils sweep baseball games over Bluejays

ASHLAND – Plattsmouth baseball players began their Fourth of July weekends with winning fireworks on the basepaths against Ashland.
The Blue Devils swept a Saturday doubleheader over the Bluejays in Ashland. The Plattsmouth Juniors took care of business in a 13-0 shutout, while the Plattsmouth Seniors relied on strong pitching and defense to secure a 1-0 triumph.
Plattsmouth Juniors 13, Ashland 0
The Blue Devils rolled past the Bluejays with a steady stream of offense. Plattsmouth produced 12 hits during the game and scored in four innings.
Plattsmouth began the contest with two runs and stretched the gap to 6-0 in the second inning. The team tacked on seven runs in the next three frames to win via mercy rule.
Tyler Demboski helped Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits and two runs batted in. Parker Aughenbaugh and Lincoln Bradney each drove in three runs, and Evan Miller and Gage Olsen each collected a pair of hits for Plattsmouth. Rally Groteleuschen, Eli Horner and Clayton Mayfield all reached base with walks.
Aughenbaugh, Dylan Eby and Gabe Villamonte combined on the pitching shutout. Aughenbaugh and Eby each tossed two innings and Villamonte pitched one inning.
Plattsmouth will begin the Area B1 Junior Legion Tournament this week. Area B1 games will take place July 9-14 in Nebraska City.
Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Auburn, Beatrice, Falls City, Hickman and Springfield will take part in the postseason tournament. The district winner will advance to the Class B State Tournament at Waverly.
Plattsmouth 243 04 – 13 12 2
Ashland 000 00 – 0 2 5
Plattsmouth Seniors 1, Ashland 0
A solo run in the first inning proved to be all Plattsmouth would need in the Senior Legion game. The team maintained its lead for all seven innings of the close contest.
Drew Iverson and Max Waters picked up Plattsmouth’s two hits of the game. Villamonte and Sam Campin each walked twice and Waters chipped in one walk.
Adam Eggert kept the Bluejays from making solid contact with the baseball. He caused many flyouts and groundouts during the day and collected two strikeouts. He limited Ashland to one hit during his complete game.
Plattsmouth will begin the Area B2 Senior Legion Tournament later this month. Area B2 games will be held at Blue Devil Park in Plattsmouth. The tournament is scheduled to take place July 23-28.
Plattsmouth, Auburn, Falls City, Lincoln Christian, Nebraska City, Omaha Roncalli and Springfield will play in the postseason tournament. The district winner will advance to the Class B State Tournament at Crete.