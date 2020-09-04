Blue Devils sweep Blair in home match

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s ability to remain calm in turbulent waters helped the Blue Devils sail into a winning harbor Thursday night.
PHS athletes stayed afloat in several tense situations to defeat Blair 25-23, 25-12, 25-22. Plattsmouth was either tied with or trailed the Bears at late junctures in both games one and three, but the Blue Devils used their mental toughness to come out on top.
Plattsmouth head coach Ashley Classen said the team’s overall poise played a key role in the match. All 12 members of the varsity roster are upperclassmen and several Blue Devils own multiple years of knowledge on the court.
“We have a lot of girls back from last season who played in close matches, and that experience is something that matters,” Classen said. “We have other girls who are really talented but don’t have that kind of experience yet, but the nice thing is that everyone gets along. The girls who have been here before are willing to help their teammates with everything, and that makes a huge difference for us.”
Fans of both teams watched the Bears play on the court for the first time this season. A member of the BHS volleyball team was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-August. This meant Blair players and coaches had to remain quarantined for 14 days before they could resume practicing. The contest with Plattsmouth was Blair’s first regular-season match of the fall.
Blair showed no signs of quarantine-caused rust after pregame introductions. Carly Damme’s early kill and ace gave the team a 5-1 lead. Classen said that made the Blue Devils realize that they would have to play well in order to beat their former Eastern Midlands Conference rivals.
“I think the girls underestimated Blair a little bit at the beginning,” Classen said. “They knew Blair had to quarantine for a little while, which might have put a bit of false security into what they expected from them.
“Once the girls realized that Blair had come to play, then they perked up and got things rolling. I’m proud of them for doing the things they needed to do to win. There were some stretches tonight where we were playing really, really well.”
Kills from Kennedy Miller and Sydney Hobscheidt helped Plattsmouth work its way back to 12-8, and a kill and ace block by Savanna Berger knotted the scoreboard at 12-12.
Blair regained a 23-18 lead before Plattsmouth raced across the finish line. Miller’s tip kill created a 23-19 game and Hobscheidt’s ace gave PHS a 24-23 lead. Plattsmouth then won an intense final point with a kill that landed out of Blair’s reach.
Plattsmouth dominated game two the entire way. Berger, Hobscheidt and Lyndsey Caba connected on kills to put the team up 7-1. Consecutive kills by Mackenzie Caba made it 17-5, and a kill by Katie Torres created the 25-12 margin.
The Bears made the Blue Devils work for every point in game three. Blair went ahead 16-15 and 22-21 before Miller’s ace deadlocked the game. The Blue Devils won the next two rallies to set up a match-point situation. Lyndsey Caba’s push kill to the far corner sparked a celebration on the Plattsmouth bench.
Berger ended the match with nine kills and two ace blocks. Lyndsey Caba helped the team with seven kills and one ace, Miller collected four kills and three aces and Hobscheidt posted four kills and one ace.
Mackenzie Caba and Torres each finished the evening with two kills. Mackenzi Cox, Jillian Burgert, Gracie Stonner, Rylee Hellbusch and Megan Vaughn all saw court time for the team.
Beatrice 3, Plattsmouth 2
Plattsmouth and Beatrice kept fans on the edge of their seats during a dramatic matchup Tuesday night. Beatrice left the PHS gym with a 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11 victory.
Berger paced Plattsmouth’s scoring attack with 16 kills. She went 22-of-23 serving with four aces and pocketed one ace block and six digs.
Hellbusch and Hobscheidt each had triple-double nights for the Blue Devils. Hellbusch collected 30 assists, ten digs and a 28-of-28 effort at the service line. Hobscheidt slammed home 13 kills and made 18 digs and 32 serve receptions.
Stonner produced 19 digs and 30 serve receptions for PHS, and Mackenzie Caba made eight digs, 19 serve receptions and six kills. Lyndsey Caba tallied six kills, three aces, 12 digs and ten assists, and Miller helped the team with seven kills, one ace, two solo blocks and three digs.
