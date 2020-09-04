Blue Devils sweep Blair in home match

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s ability to remain calm in turbulent waters helped the Blue Devils sail into a winning harbor Thursday night.

PHS athletes stayed afloat in several tense situations to defeat Blair 25-23, 25-12, 25-22. Plattsmouth was either tied with or trailed the Bears at late junctures in both games one and three, but the Blue Devils used their mental toughness to come out on top.

Plattsmouth head coach Ashley Classen said the team’s overall poise played a key role in the match. All 12 members of the varsity roster are upperclassmen and several Blue Devils own multiple years of knowledge on the court.

“We have a lot of girls back from last season who played in close matches, and that experience is something that matters,” Classen said. “We have other girls who are really talented but don’t have that kind of experience yet, but the nice thing is that everyone gets along. The girls who have been here before are willing to help their teammates with everything, and that makes a huge difference for us.”