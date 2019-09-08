BLAIR – Plattsmouth kept Blair’s offense in hibernation mode from the opening serve to final kill Thursday night.
The Blue Devils swept the Bears 25-10, 25-17, 25-13 in a league volleyball matchup. Plattsmouth’s defense prevented Blair from gaining scoring traction throughout the evening. PHS made 36 digs and allowed just three aces and 18 kills. The team limited Blair to a -.013 hitting percentage.
Plattsmouth also kept Blair off balance on defense with its serving. The Blue Devils finished 70-of-74 at the line and collected six aces.
Rylee Hellbusch went 22-of-22 serving with two aces and Chloe Sabatka generated a 13-of-13 effort with two aces. Lexi Schroeder went 6-of-6 with one ace, Alyssa Bock finished 8-of-9 with one ace and Taylor Caba went 11-of-12 in the department. Katie Rathman chipped in a 10-of-12 evening for the Blue Devils.
Savanna Berger helped Plattsmouth with seven kills on nine swings for a .778 hitting percentage. She also made four solo blocks and two digs. Hellbusch dished out 16 assists and made five digs, and Sydney Hobscheidt produced seven kills on 13 attempts. She added two digs and five serve receptions.
Sabatka generated six kills, one solo block, four digs and 12 serve receptions. Bock tallied 14 digs, one assist and eight serve receptions and Schroeder made eight serve receptions and seven digs. Taylor Caba chipped in three kills, one dig, nine assists and two serve receptions.
Katie Torres and Mackenzie Caba each finished with two kills and Rathman made one dig. Jillian Burgert saw court time for the team.
Plattsmouth will host Falls City in the PHS main gym on Monday. The junior varsity match will begin at 5 p.m. and the varsity contest will start at 6:15 p.m. Both will have earlier start times than originally scheduled due to the cancellation of a reserves team match.