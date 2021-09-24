Blue Devils sweep titles at Nebraska City Invite

NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth runners turned first place into PHS-only territory Thursday afternoon at the Nebraska City Invite.

Both Plattsmouth teams claimed championships and the individual winners of both varsity races wore PHS uniforms. The Blue Devils swept the top four spots of the girls race and had three of the top four places in the boys contest.

Plattsmouth head coach Todd Nott said he was happy with the progress the Blue Devils made throughout the day. The meet featured six teams – Auburn, Essex, Nebraska City, Omaha Northwest, Plattsmouth and Sidney – at Wildwood Golf Course. Many Plattsmouth runners set season-best marks on a challenging layout with plenty of hills.

“They came in with the mindset of competing against themselves and lowering their own times,” Nott said. “They did a really nice job of using this as an opportunity to get better.”

Nott said the Blue Devils would benefit from running on the type of course they found at Wildwood. The hilly route is similar to the terrain athletes will encounter at Kearney Country Club, which is the site of the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite and next month’s state meet.