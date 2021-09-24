Blue Devils sweep titles at Nebraska City Invite

NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth runners turned first place into PHS-only territory Thursday afternoon at the Nebraska City Invite.
Both Plattsmouth teams claimed championships and the individual winners of both varsity races wore PHS uniforms. The Blue Devils swept the top four spots of the girls race and had three of the top four places in the boys contest.
Plattsmouth head coach Todd Nott said he was happy with the progress the Blue Devils made throughout the day. The meet featured six teams – Auburn, Essex, Nebraska City, Omaha Northwest, Plattsmouth and Sidney – at Wildwood Golf Course. Many Plattsmouth runners set season-best marks on a challenging layout with plenty of hills.
“They came in with the mindset of competing against themselves and lowering their own times,” Nott said. “They did a really nice job of using this as an opportunity to get better.”
Nott said the Blue Devils would benefit from running on the type of course they found at Wildwood. The hilly route is similar to the terrain athletes will encounter at Kearney Country Club, which is the site of the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite and next month’s state meet.
“I love coming to this meet,” Nott said. “It’s low-key and the hilly course is great for us. It’s perfect training for what they’ll see at Kearney.”
The Plattsmouth girls dominated their race with a perfect score of ten. Natalie Briggs led the blue-and-white charge with a first-place performance of 21:24.14. She pulled in front of the pack early in the race and maintained her winning gap the rest of the way.
Mila Wehrbein (21:50.21), Jolie Dix (21:51.15) and Jozlyn Barnes (22:02.18) captured second, third and fourth place in the event. They separated themselves from runners from other schools to guarantee the spotless score of ten.
Ava Nolde (24:17.58, 12th) and Emily Macias-Palomar (24:29.50, 15th) both competed in the varsity race for Plattsmouth. Jolee Wohlers (26:18.09) captured second place in the junior varsity event.
The Plattsmouth boys had a closer challenge from Nebraska City. The Blue Devils scored 17 points to edge the Pioneers by six points for the team championship.
Carter Moss and Nebraska City’s Mason Houghton battled for the top individual prize throughout the race. Moss (17:06.76) pulled away from Houghton (17:16.34) in the final 500 meters to claim first place.
Elijah Dix (17:28.53, 3rd), Sam Campin (17:44.42, 4th) and Darek Reicks (18:34.81, 9th) secured spots in the top ten. Alex Lozzi (18:45.29, 12th) and Ethan Moore (19:24.73, 14th) both collected times in the top 15.
Girls Team Results
Plattsmouth 10, Auburn 28, Nebraska City 43, Essex, Omaha Northwest, Sidney no team scores
Top Ten Results
1) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 21:24.14, 2) Mila Wehrbein (PLT) 21:50.21, 3) Jolie Dix (PLT) 21:51.15, 4) Jozlyn Barnes (PLT) 22:02.18, 5) Lilyan Becker (AUB) 22:12.21, 6) Alivia Thomas (AUB) 22:20.31, 7) Sydney Binder (AUB) 22:27.87 (7th), 8) Evie Madison (NCY) 22:40.76, 9) Izzy Fulton (NCY) 23:27.29, 10) Kyra Becker (AUB) 23:38.10
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Natalie Briggs 21:24.14 (1st), Mila Wehrbein 21:50.21 (2nd), Jolie Dix 21:51.15 (3rd), Jozlyn Barnes 22:02.18 (4th), Ava Nolde 24:17.58 (12th), Emily Macias-Palomar 24:29.50 (15th)
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Jolee Wohlers 26:18.09 (2nd)
Boys Team Results
Plattsmouth 17, Nebraska City 23, Auburn 52, Sidney 61, Omaha Northwest 86, Essex no team score
Top Ten Results
1) Carter Moss (PLT) 17:06.76, 2) Mason Houghton (NCY) 17:16.34, 3) Elijah Dix (PLT) 17:28.53, 4) Sam Campin (PLT) 17:44.42, 5) Cole Jorgenson (SNY) 17:49.99, 6) Alex Rico (NCY) 17:57.30, 7) Sabir Musa (NCY) 18:28.70, 8) Hayden Beccard (NCY) 18:29.70, 9) Darek Reicks (PLT) 18:34.81, 10) Cuyler Aue (AUB) 18:36.02
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Carter Moss 17:06.76 (1st), Elijah Dix 17:28.53 (3rd), Sam Campin 17:44.42 (4th), Darek Reicks 18:34.81 (9th), Alex Lozzi 18:45.29 (12th), Ethan Moore 19:24.73 (14th)
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Riley Moore 19:58.71 (1st), Daniel Barajas 20:16.57 (2nd), Joel Moore 20:31.73 (3rd), Robert McGraw 20:33.99 (4th), Bobby Walz 24:15.40 (7th), Dalton Eggers 26:14.16 (8th)