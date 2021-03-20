Blue Devils take down Tigers on diamond

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth changed a close game into a convincing victory Friday by crushing pitches in the final two innings.

The Blue Devils flew past Falls City 10-0 on the PHS campus. Plattsmouth athletes scored all of their runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take down the Tigers. It was the second double-digit victory of the season for PHS.

The teams traded zeroes on the scoreboard for the first four innings before Plattsmouth’s offense began to warm up. Sam Campin drew a leadoff walk and moved to third base on a sacrifice bunt by T.J. Fitzpatrick and bunt single by Adam Eggert. Trent Elshire drove in both teammates with a single to left field.

Elshire swiped both second and third base to set up Ethan Coleman’s RBI sacrifice fly to left field. Max Waters recharged Plattsmouth’s offense with an infield single, and Evan Miller pounded a pitch to the fence in right field for a RBI triple. Quinton Denton gave PHS a 5-0 lead when he brought home Miller with a double to left.

Plattsmouth enjoyed similar success against Falls City in the sixth. Fitzpatrick dropped in a one-out single to right and Eggert reached base on an infield error. Elshire collected a RBI sacrifice fly and Coleman smacked a RBI triple to deep center. Caden Hinton then made it 8-0 when he delivered a run-scoring double.