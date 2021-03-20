Blue Devils take down Tigers on diamond

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth changed a close game into a convincing victory Friday by crushing pitches in the final two innings.
The Blue Devils flew past Falls City 10-0 on the PHS campus. Plattsmouth athletes scored all of their runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take down the Tigers. It was the second double-digit victory of the season for PHS.
The teams traded zeroes on the scoreboard for the first four innings before Plattsmouth’s offense began to warm up. Sam Campin drew a leadoff walk and moved to third base on a sacrifice bunt by T.J. Fitzpatrick and bunt single by Adam Eggert. Trent Elshire drove in both teammates with a single to left field.
Elshire swiped both second and third base to set up Ethan Coleman’s RBI sacrifice fly to left field. Max Waters recharged Plattsmouth’s offense with an infield single, and Evan Miller pounded a pitch to the fence in right field for a RBI triple. Quinton Denton gave PHS a 5-0 lead when he brought home Miller with a double to left.
Plattsmouth enjoyed similar success against Falls City in the sixth. Fitzpatrick dropped in a one-out single to right and Eggert reached base on an infield error. Elshire collected a RBI sacrifice fly and Coleman smacked a RBI triple to deep center. Caden Hinton then made it 8-0 when he delivered a run-scoring double.
Miller continued the rally for Plattsmouth with an infield single. William Robert then ended the game with his work at the plate. He drilled a two-RBI single to left to create a 10-0 mercy-rule scenario.
The late offense gave Drew Iverson all of the scoring cushion he needed on the mound. He worked 5 2/3 innings and struck out 12 Tigers. He did not yield a hit until the sixth inning and finished with a one-hitter. Clyde Hinton kept the scoreless game intact with a relief appearance in the sixth.
Coleman helped the Blue Devils with one triple, one single, one sacrifice fly, one hit-by-pitch, two RBI and one run. Miller generated one triple, one single, one walk and one RBI, and Elshire posted one single, one sacrifice fly, one run and three RBI.
Eggert scored twice after reaching base on a single and error, and Fitzpatrick posted one single, one sacrifice bunt and one run. Denton drove in one run and reached base on a double and hit-by-pitch, Robert tallied one single and two RBI and Campin had one single, one walk and one run.
Waters gave the Blue Devils one single and one run and Caden Hinton had one double, one RBI and one run. Colton Rankin chipped in one walk during the game.
Falls City 000 000 – 0 1 3
Plattsmouth 000 055 – 10 12 0