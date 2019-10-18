ELKHORN – Tennis players often practice with a “Lobster” machine that hurls tennis balls at them during hitting drills.
Plattsmouth volleyball athletes faced their own version of the “Lobster” on Thursday night in a league match against Elkhorn.
The Antlers used a powerful attack at the net to defeat the Blue Devils 25-17, 25-12, 25-18. Juniors Abby Wolfe and Addie Thomas and sophomore Sydney Raszler produced a series of lasers against the Blue Devils. Wolfe connected on 11 kills and Thomas and Raszler combined for 15 kills during the night.
Plattsmouth’s defense scooped up dozens of attacks throughout the evening. Elkhorn took 99 swings at spots across the court. PHS senior libero Alyssa Bock and classmates Chloe Sabatka and Lexi Schroeder kept many rallies alive with their defensive work.
Plattsmouth (9-11) remained close to Elkhorn (17-10) for the first half of all three games. Savanna Berger put PHS ahead with an early kill in game one, and the teams were deadlocked at 10-10 shortly after that. Elkhorn used a 9-3 run to take control of the contest.
The schools were tied at 9-9 and 11-11 in game two before the Antlers soared ahead. The team won the final ten points with a series of kills. Elkhorn then used an 8-3 scoring spree to break a 7-7 tie in game three. Raszler finished the evening with a kill on match point.
Berger and Kennedy Miller each ended the match with five kills for Plattsmouth. Berger chipped in two ace blocks and Miller made one ace block. Sabatka generated three kills and one ace block and Sydney Hobscheidt produced three kills. Taylor Caba and Rylee Hellbusch both made assists for the team.
Plattsmouth will return to the court next week for a busy set of matches. The Blue Devils will host Auburn at 7 p.m. Monday before traveling to DC West for a Tuesday triangular. Plattsmouth will take on DC West at 5 p.m. and Louisville at 6 p.m.
PHS will end the week with a home triangular on Thursday. The team is scheduled to play Lincoln Christian at 5 p.m. and Platteview at 7 p.m. in the main gym.