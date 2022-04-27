Blue Devils take on Fort Calhoun, Ralston

Plattsmouth baseball athletes continued their season this week with a pair of road trips to Fort Calhoun and Ralston.

Plattsmouth 3, Fort Calhoun 1

Gabe Villamonte helped the Blue Devils stay ahead of Fort Calhoun on Monday. He pitched all seven innings and struck out 11 Pioneers on the mound. He scattered four hits and allowed one earned run in his 105-pitch performance.

Fort Calhoun’s Sam Halford tied the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth when he brought in Tristan Fuhrman with a RBI single. Plattsmouth responded with a solo run in the fifth and tacked on a key insurance run in the seventh.

Gage Olsen paced Plattsmouth’s offense with one double, one sacrifice fly and two runs batted in. T.J. Fitzpatrick posted one single, one walk and one run and Henry Loontjer had two walks and one single. Sam Campin reached base on one hit-by-pitch and one walk and collected one sacrifice bunt.

Drew Iverson reached base on one single and one error for the Blue Devils. Villamonte was struck once by a pitch and delivered one single, Evan Miller was struck once by a pitch and Clayton Mayfield scored once after reaching on an error. Parker Aughenbaugh added one run for the team as a courtesy runner.

Fitzpatrick stole a pair of bases and Iverson and Loontjer each swiped one base. Villamonte made three defensive assists and Iverson, Olsen and Campin each made one defensive assist.

Plattsmouth 001 010 1 – 3 5 1

Fort Calhoun 000 100 0 – 1 3 2

Ralston 8, Plattsmouth 1

Ralston relied on singles and walks to stop Plattsmouth on Tuesday. The Rams collected seven singles and seven walks during the day. The team scored four times in the second inning and stitched together a four-run rally in the fifth.

Mayfield drove in Aughenbaugh with a RBI single in the top of the seventh for Plattsmouth’s lone run. Olsen and Fitzpatrick each collected two singles, Villamonte drew two walks and Iverson slammed one double. Aughenbaugh chipped in one single for PHS.

Ralston starting pitcher John Harrington allowed three hits during the first six innings. He struck out five batters and allowed one walk. Garrett White tossed the final inning for the Rams.

Plattsmouth is scheduled to host Omaha South at Blue Devil Park on Friday. The Senior Night game will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Plattsmouth 000 000 1 – 1 5 2

Ralston 040 040 x – 8 7 1

