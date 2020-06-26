Blue Devils take on Trojans in title game

SPRINGFIELD – Plattsmouth athletes felt they had the ability to return from Springfield with a divisional title Thursday night.
The Trojans defended their home turf with enough timely hits in their baseball showdown.
Springfield edged Plattsmouth 5-3 in the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament. The Junior Legion teams battled for the Northern Division title on a humid night at Buffalo Park. The game’s outcome remained in doubt until Springfield escaped a rally attempt by Plattsmouth in the seventh inning.
The second-seeded Trojans gained the upper hand in the top of the first inning. The team used a sacrifice bunt to get a pair of runners into scoring position. Springfield crossed the plate on a RBI groundout and infield error.
Plattsmouth clawed back with solo runs in the third and fourth innings. Tony Mejia was struck by a pitch to start the third inning, and he flew to second base on a wild pitch. T.J. Fitzpatrick drove him in with a double that found a home near the right-field line.
The Blue Devils tied it at 2-2 in the fourth. Colton Rankin drew a leadoff walk and moved to second base on a passed ball. He raced home on a RBI single to the outfield by Drew Iverson.
Springfield reclaimed the lead with two runs in the fifth. The Trojans scored on an errant throw to make it 3-2, and the team slid under a tag attempt at home plate for a 4-2 edge. Springfield then posted a key insurance run in the seventh on two singles, one error and one sacrifice bunt.
Plattsmouth tried to pull off the comeback in the seventh. Clayton Mayfield led off the inning with a single, Mejia was plunked by a pitch and Fitzpatrick loaded the bases on a single. Pinch-runner Zac Witherell then scored on a RBI plate appearance by Max Waters. Springfield extinguished the rally attempt with a groundout.
Fitzpatrick reached base on one single, one double and one error and drove in one run. Iverson had one RBI and one single, Waters drove in one run and Rankin walked and scored once. Mejia was struck by three pitches and scored once, and Mayfield secured one single and one double for the Blue Devils. Witherell added one run for the team.
Iverson worked six innings for Plattsmouth on the mound. He struck out six Trojans and scattered five hits.
Plattsmouth will play twice in the SENBC Tournament on Saturday. The Blue Devils will begin the day with an 11 a.m. game against Lincoln Christian. Plattsmouth chose to play a doubleheader to ensure Lincoln Christian would be able to have a second game in the tournament.
The Blue Devils will follow with a third-place matchup against Auburn at 1:30 p.m. Both games will take place at Blue Devil Park in Plattsmouth.
Springfield 200 020 1 – 5 7 1
Plattsmouth 001 100 1 – 3 5 4
