Blue Devils take on Trojans in title game

SPRINGFIELD – Plattsmouth athletes felt they had the ability to return from Springfield with a divisional title Thursday night.

The Trojans defended their home turf with enough timely hits in their baseball showdown.

Springfield edged Plattsmouth 5-3 in the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament. The Junior Legion teams battled for the Northern Division title on a humid night at Buffalo Park. The game’s outcome remained in doubt until Springfield escaped a rally attempt by Plattsmouth in the seventh inning.

The second-seeded Trojans gained the upper hand in the top of the first inning. The team used a sacrifice bunt to get a pair of runners into scoring position. Springfield crossed the plate on a RBI groundout and infield error.

Plattsmouth clawed back with solo runs in the third and fourth innings. Tony Mejia was struck by a pitch to start the third inning, and he flew to second base on a wild pitch. T.J. Fitzpatrick drove him in with a double that found a home near the right-field line.

The Blue Devils tied it at 2-2 in the fourth. Colton Rankin drew a leadoff walk and moved to second base on a passed ball. He raced home on a RBI single to the outfield by Drew Iverson.