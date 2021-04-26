Blue Devils take part in Bennington Invite

BENNINGTON – Plattsmouth track and field athletes squared off against many of the top teams in the state Friday during action at the Bennington Invite.
The Blue Devils competed against a host of Class B squads at the annual meet. The Plattsmouth girls finished eighth with 26 points and the PHS boys tied for seventh place with 30 points.
The Plattsmouth girls gained a large amount of points from the three relay races. Kennedy Miller, Emma Field, Paige Druskis, Savanna Berger, Lyndsey Caba, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs, Sydney Hobscheidt and Jozlyn Barnes were members of the PHS relay teams.
Caba, Meisinger, Briggs and Hobscheidt finished third in a history-making 1,600-meter relay. Elkhorn North won the race with a time of 4:06.85. Grace Heaney, Britt Prince, Morgan Sachs and Sydney Stodden ran the fastest 1,600 relay in meet history. Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne held the former meet-best mark of 4:08.21 since 2010.
The Blue Devils (4:23.06) edged Omaha Skutt (4:23.92) to capture third place. Hobscheidt held off Omaha Skutt anchor Ivy Leuck down the stretch to help PHS earn bronze medals.
Meisinger placed third in the 800 meters and Berger earned sixth place in the 100 meters. Krista Hardy (high jump) and Josie Knust (shot put) medaled in their field events.
Kaleb Wooten and Randall Aguilar each won two medals for the Plattsmouth boys. Dakota Minshall, Bryce Neuin, Ian Witherell, Kaleb Smith, Caleb Adkins and Brayden Zaliauskas pocketed one medal apiece.
Wooten was part of a photo-finish race in the 1,600 meters. South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerso (4:36.31), Omaha Skutt’s Isaac Richards (4:36.51) and Alex Rice (4:37.75) and Wooten (4:37.75) crossed the tape within 1.5 seconds of each other.
Minshall posted the team’s top medal of the day in the pole vault. He finished second in the event with a height of 12 feet.
Plattsmouth will have a busy schedule over the next week. Athletes will travel to the Cougar Invite at Conestoga on Tuesday for multiple races. Field events will begin at 9:30 a.m. and running events are slated to start at 12 p.m.
The Blue Devils will journey to Blair for the Mike Lehl Invite at 1 p.m. Friday, April 30. PHS will then compete in the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Meet at Platteview. League action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Girls Team Results
Elkhorn North 114.50, Omaha Skutt 66, Bennington 64, South Sioux City 60, Elkhorn 59, Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 32, Bishop Neumann 31.50, Plattsmouth 26, DC West 25, Omaha Gross 25, Omaha Mercy 22, Boys Town 2
Plattsmouth Results
100 – Savanna Berger, 13.25 (6th)
800 – Jessica Meisinger, 2:27.75 (3rd)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Kennedy Miller, Emma Field, Paige Druskis, Savanna Berger), 52.75 (4th)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Lyndsey Caba, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs, Sydney Hobscheidt), 4:23.06 (3rd)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Lyndsey Caba, Jozlyn Barnes, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs), 10:22.06 (3rd)
High Jump – Krista Hardy, 4-6 (5th)
Shot Put – Josie Knust, 34-0 1/2 (6th)
Boys Team Results
Bennington 102, Omaha Skutt 88, Boys Town 86, Elkhorn 51, South Sioux City 48, Elkhorn North 36, DC West 30, Plattsmouth 30, Elkhorn Mount Michael 25, Omaha Roncalli 18, Omaha Gross 6, Omaha Concordia 5, Bishop Neumann 1
Plattsmouth Results
800 – Kaleb Wooten, 2:08.32 (5th)
1,600 – Kaleb Wooten, 4:37.83 (4th)
110-meter hurdles – Randall Aguilar, 16.93 (5th)
High Jump – Randall Aguilar, 5-6 (6th)
Pole Vault – Dakota Minshall, 12-0 (2nd), Bryce Neuin, 10-6 (5th)