Blue Devils take part in Bennington Invite

BENNINGTON – Plattsmouth track and field athletes squared off against many of the top teams in the state Friday during action at the Bennington Invite.

The Blue Devils competed against a host of Class B squads at the annual meet. The Plattsmouth girls finished eighth with 26 points and the PHS boys tied for seventh place with 30 points.

The Plattsmouth girls gained a large amount of points from the three relay races. Kennedy Miller, Emma Field, Paige Druskis, Savanna Berger, Lyndsey Caba, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs, Sydney Hobscheidt and Jozlyn Barnes were members of the PHS relay teams.

Caba, Meisinger, Briggs and Hobscheidt finished third in a history-making 1,600-meter relay. Elkhorn North won the race with a time of 4:06.85. Grace Heaney, Britt Prince, Morgan Sachs and Sydney Stodden ran the fastest 1,600 relay in meet history. Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne held the former meet-best mark of 4:08.21 since 2010.

The Blue Devils (4:23.06) edged Omaha Skutt (4:23.92) to capture third place. Hobscheidt held off Omaha Skutt anchor Ivy Leuck down the stretch to help PHS earn bronze medals.

Meisinger placed third in the 800 meters and Berger earned sixth place in the 100 meters. Krista Hardy (high jump) and Josie Knust (shot put) medaled in their field events.