Blue Devils take part in Jack Murray Invite

ASHLAND – Plattsmouth athletes penned successful outcomes on the wrestling mat Friday at Ashland-Greenwood.

The Blue Devils competed in the Jack Murray Wrestling Invite during the afternoon and evening in the AGHS gym. Plattsmouth captured sixth place in the tournament with 77 points. Omaha Skutt (185 points) and Ashland-Greenwood (135) finished first and second in team standings.

Orion Parker highlighted Plattsmouth’s day with a championship at 285 pounds. Parker (15-5) pinned his three opponents in 1:43, 1:59 and 3:29. He defeated Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto’s Jace Henderson in the title bout.

Mathew Zitek claimed second place at 160 pounds for Plattsmouth. William Milczski (113 pounds), Bryce Neuin (138) and Logan Wooten (145) captured third-place medals in their respective weight classes.

Team Results

Omaha Skutt 185, Ashland-Greenwood 135, Nebraska City 98, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 97, Elkhorn Mount Michael 79, Plattsmouth 77, Seward 62, Holdrege 44, Arlington 38

Plattsmouth Results

113 – William Milczski (3rd)

Pinned by Ryan Brenner (MVAO) 1:01, pinned by Trey Hill (ARL) 2:47, pinned Derrek Marquardt (HLD) 1:29

132 – Evan Kindelin

Pinned by Cael Smith (AGHS) 1:40, pinned by Jeffrey Bell (HLD) 1:59

138 – Bryce Neuin (3rd)

Dec. by Caleb Jackson (SEW) 10-4, maj. dec. Kane Boyle (MVAO) 12-2, dec. Isaac Christo (AGHS) 5-1

145 – Logan Wooten (3rd)

Pinned Daniel Cook-Krivohlavek (ARL) 0:58, pinned by Tyler Harrill (SKT) 3:02, pinned Gabriel Cobian (SEW) 1:15, dec. Chase Bailey (HLD) 3-2

160 – Mathew Zitek (2nd)

Pinned Dane Sjulin (NCY) 0:29, pinned Carsten Hadley (MVAO) 4:38, maj. dec. by Riley Johnson (SKT) 15-6

170 – Dominic Nolde

Pinned by Andrew Kirklin (EMM) 0:40, pinned by Thomas Sisco (MVAO) 0:37

220 – Eli Michel

Pinned Jaden Wilsey (AGHS) 2:43, pinned by John Balch (EMM) 4:46, pinned by Clay Duvall (NCY) 2:52

285 – Orion Parker (1st)

Pinned Connor Fulmer (HLD) 1:43, pinned Dawson Thorne (NCY) 1:59, pinned Jace Henderson (MVAO) 3:29