Blue Devils take part in Omaha North Invite

OMAHA – Plattsmouth softball athletes battled three schools this weekend during action on Omaha diamonds.

The Blue Devils took part in the Van Metre Viking Classic organized by Omaha North. Plattsmouth joined Omaha North, Omaha Benson, Lincoln High, Omaha South, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Northwest and Ponca in the tournament. PHS earned fourth place with a 1-2 mark at Gallagher Park and Fontenelle Park.

Plattsmouth 13, Omaha Benson 1

Plattsmouth began the tournament Friday afternoon against the Bunnies at Gallagher Park. Plattsmouth scored five times in the first inning and repeated that output in the next frame. The team added three runs in the third inning to end action due to mercy rule.

“We played pretty well in the game,” Plattsmouth head coach Rick Titus said. “Omaha Benson has a lot of young players, and we showed good discipline at the plate. We were patient and waited for pitches that we could hit instead of chasing balls out of the strike zone, and that helped us to get a lot of girls on base.”

All nine PHS starters batted in the opening inning. Stella Campin brought home Aimee Dasher, Justine Villamonte and Amelia Field with a double to the left-field fence, and she scored from third base on a wild pitch. Claire Laney made it 5-0 after she walked and later raced home from third on a wild pitch.

Campin highlighted Plattsmouth’s second inning with a two-run double to nearly the same spot in left field. Abbie Dasher and Laney each drove in runs to create a 10-1 margin.

The Blue Devils sealed the victory in the third. The team used one walk, one error, three wild pitches and a RBI single by Laney to create a 12-run gap.

Abbie Dasher kept the lead intact with her efforts in the pitching circle. She scattered four hits and registered six strikeouts. She limited the Bunnies to one run in the first inning and struck out the side in the second. She then produced one flyout, one groundout and one fielder’s choice in the third.

“Abbie did a great job,” Titus said. “She threw strikes and was able to get a lot of girls out that way, and she let the defense take care of everything when they did make contact. She pitched a nice game.”

Campin led the Blue Devils with five runs batted in. She scored three times after reaching base on two doubles and one error. Field scored three runs after reaching on two walks and one hit-by-pitch, and Laney had one single, one walk, two runs and two RBI.

Aimee Dasher collected two walks, one hit-by-pitch and one run, and Abbie Dasher was struck twice by pitches at the plate. She also had one single, one RBI and one run. Villamonte scored twice for Plattsmouth after reaching on one double and one error.

Olivia Byrom posted one single, Addie Shelton had one walk and one steal, Julia Sweeney drew one walk and Dakota Babcock scored once. Falon Bashus, Abby Lozzi and Alessa Cline each saw playing time in the game.

Omaha Benson 100 – 1 4 3

Plattsmouth 553 – 13 6 0

Lincoln High 9, Plattsmouth 4

The Blue Devils traveled to Fontenelle Park for a second-round matchup with Lincoln High later Friday afternoon. The Links took a 5-2 lead in the fourth inning and added insurance runs in each of the final three frames.

Field guided Plattsmouth’s offense with three walks and Hailey Lichtenberger led the Links with two hits and two RBI. Lincoln High pitcher Makinley Thomas registered five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings in the circle.

Lincoln High 030 211 2 – 9 11 2

Plattsmouth 110 200 0 – 4 5 4

Omaha Bryan 9, Plattsmouth 1

Omaha Bryan broke open a close game in the seventh inning on Saturday morning. The team expanded a 4-0 lead to 9-0 in the frame. Plattsmouth scored a solo run in the bottom of the seventh.

Aimee Dasher paced Plattsmouth with three hits. Villamonte struck out four batters in three innings and Abbie Dasher had two strikeouts in four innings.

Emma Loftus led Omaha Bryan with three hits and two RBI. Loftus also boosted the Bears with her work in the pitching circle. She struck out 15 batters in her complete game.

Omaha Bryan 010 201 5 – 9 8 3

Plattsmouth 000 000 1 – 1 5 6