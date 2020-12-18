Blue Devils tame Tigers in victory

A 3-pointer by Eggert midway through the second quarter increased the gap to 25-9. Tilson said he felt the Blue Devils could maintain their lead if they kept the pressure on Falls City in the second half.

“I was hoping we could keep the pace of play at a high level,” Tilson said. “We noticed that they wanted to take it a little slower in the first half, so we told the guys if we could turn it into more of an up-tempo game then we would wear them down. We didn’t get a lot of fast-break chances, but I think we did wear them down a bit as the game went on.”

A coast-to-coast layup by Alexander with 2:17 to go in the third quarter kept Plattsmouth’s lead at 38-20. Falls City scored four straight times early in the fourth quarter to cut it to 42-30, but Stromsodt provided relief with his work near the basket. He converted on three consecutive trips to boost the gap back to 48-32 with 3:17 left.

Stromsodt helped Plattsmouth with 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and four blocks. Eggert produced ten points, two rebounds and one block for PHS, and Minshall directed the offense with seven assists, four rebounds and one steal.