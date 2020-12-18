Blue Devils tame Tigers in victory

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys opened up their entire scoring toolbox Friday night in a constructive victory over Falls City.
The Blue Devils made baskets from all spots on the court in a 52-37 triumph. Plattsmouth center Hayden Stromsodt posted 18 points in the paint, and starting guards Adam Eggert, Owen Prince, Jude Wehrbein and Dakota Minshall combined for 19 points and 12 assists. That helped Plattsmouth win in its home gym for the second time this year.
PHS head coach Kevin Tilson said the Blue Devils recognized that Falls City might try to swarm Stromsodt in the lane. The 6-foot-8 senior adapted to the different FCHS defenses by finding open teammates for mid-range and 3-point attempts.
“We knew we had a size advantage coming in, but we also knew that they would probably try to double-team us in the post,” Tilson said. “That meant our perimeter guys had to make good entry passes and be ready to shoot when we had in-and-out situations.
“I thought the guys did a great job of doing all of those things. Hayden made good passes to our shooters when he got double-teamed inside, and our guards were prepared to make plays when they needed to. It was a good overall team win tonight.”
Falls City scored the game’s first basket at the 7:42 mark of the first quarter, but Plattsmouth kept the Tigers from adding to that total the rest of the period. The team collected three turnovers and intimidated FCHS in the lane. A soaring layup by Jack Alexander and a baseline jumper from Stromsodt gave PHS an 11-2 lead after eight minutes.
A 3-pointer by Eggert midway through the second quarter increased the gap to 25-9. Tilson said he felt the Blue Devils could maintain their lead if they kept the pressure on Falls City in the second half.
“I was hoping we could keep the pace of play at a high level,” Tilson said. “We noticed that they wanted to take it a little slower in the first half, so we told the guys if we could turn it into more of an up-tempo game then we would wear them down. We didn’t get a lot of fast-break chances, but I think we did wear them down a bit as the game went on.”
A coast-to-coast layup by Alexander with 2:17 to go in the third quarter kept Plattsmouth’s lead at 38-20. Falls City scored four straight times early in the fourth quarter to cut it to 42-30, but Stromsodt provided relief with his work near the basket. He converted on three consecutive trips to boost the gap back to 48-32 with 3:17 left.
Stromsodt helped Plattsmouth with 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and four blocks. Eggert produced ten points, two rebounds and one block for PHS, and Minshall directed the offense with seven assists, four rebounds and one steal.
Alexander finished the game with four points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist, and Prince collected six points, three rebounds, one assist and one block. Wehrbein tallied three points, four assists and one steal, Randall Aguilar added four points and two rebounds and Sam Campin scored three points.
Evan Miller tallied two points and one assist and Braden Widick scored two points. Caleb Wiseman, Zach Shukis and Ian Witherell each helped the team defensively in the game.
Tilson said the Blue Devils wanted to make the most of their opportunity to play. The team had their season opener with Norris postponed due to coronavirus restrictions in Lancaster County, and a jamboree game against Papillion-La Vista South was also scrapped.
“Things have been getting a little chippy at practice because the guys are tired of playing against each other,” Tilson said. “They want to play other teams in games, so it was a breath of fresh air tonight to come out and play someone else.
“I think the guys really enjoyed that and it showed. They had fun and worked together as a team, which is a good sign for the rest of the season.”
Falls City 2 10 11 14 – 37
Plattsmouth 11 16 13 12 – 52
Falls City (37)
Hogue 6, Bredemeier 5, Vitosh 10, Simon 10, Uhri 5, Strauss 1, Acton 0, Kreifels 0, Craig 0, Eickhoff 0, Butrick 0.
Plattsmouth (52)
Eggert 3-5 1-2 10, Prince 1-2 4-6 6, Wehrbein 1-5 1-2 3, Minshall 0-4 0-0 0, Stromsodt 9-12 0-0 18, Alexander 2-3 0-0 4, Aguilar 2-2 0-0 4, Witherell 0-1 0-0 0, Campin 1-2 0-0 3, Shukis 0-0 0-0 0, Wiseman 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 1-1 0-0 2, Widick 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-38 6-10 52.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!