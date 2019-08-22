OMAHA – Plattsmouth softball players will swing at their first pitches of the season this week during a conference game and road tournament.
The Blue Devils will open the 2019 campaign tonight with a trip to Bennington. The schools will play the Eastern Midlands Conference varsity game at 6:30 p.m.
Plattsmouth will take part in the Omaha Bryan Softball Tournament Friday and Saturday. Games will take place at the campuses of Omaha Bryan and Omaha Burke.
Tournament organizers seeded teams based on the final wild-card point standings of the 2018 season. Plattsmouth will be the third seed in the eight-school event.
The Blue Devils will take on sixth-seeded Omaha North at 4 p.m. Friday at Omaha Bryan. The winner will face either second-seeded Fremont or seventh-seeded Lincoln High at 12 p.m. Saturday at Omaha Burke.
Omaha Burke, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Northwest, Omaha South, Plattsmouth, Omaha North, Fremont and Lincoln High will compete in the tournament. All first-round games will take place Friday afternoon and evening. Second-round and placement games will be held Saturday morning and afternoon.
The tournament championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Omaha Burke.
Plattsmouth will have several members back from a team that won 18 games last year. Additional information on the program will be included in the Cass County Fall Sports Preview in the Aug. 29 print edition.
Omaha Bryan Softball Tournament Pairings
Friday, Aug. 23
Game 1: #1 Omaha Burke vs. #8 Omaha Bryan @ Omaha Burke – 4 p.m.
Game 2: #4 Omaha Northwest vs. #5 Omaha South @ Omaha Burke – 6 p.m.
Game 3: #3 Plattsmouth vs. #6 Omaha North @ Omaha Bryan – 4 p.m.
Game 4: #2 Fremont vs. #7 Lincoln High @ Omaha Bryan – 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser @ Omaha Bryan – 10 a.m.
Game 6: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser @ Omaha Bryan – 12 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner @ Omaha Burke – 10 a.m.
Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner @ Omaha Burke – 12 p.m.
Game 9: Seventh-place game @ Omaha Bryan – 2 p.m.
Game 10: Fifth-place game @ Omaha Bryan – 4 p.m.
Game 11: Third-place game @ Omaha Burke – 2 p.m.
Game 12: First-place game @ Omaha Burke – 4 p.m.