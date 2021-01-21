Blue Devils to compete in TBC hoops tournaments

Plattsmouth athletes will play in the inaugural Trailblazer Conference girls and boys basketball tournaments next week.

The Plattsmouth girls will be the fifth seed in the TBC Tournament. The Blue Devils will travel to fourth-seeded Nebraska City for a 6 p.m. game on Monday, Jan. 25. The winner will travel to top-seeded Wahoo for a 5:30 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 28.

The Plattsmouth boys will be the fourth seed in the league event. The Blue Devils will host fifth-seeded Nebraska City for a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The winner will travel to top-seeded Wahoo for a 7 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 28.

The championship games for both the girls and boys will be at the site of the highest-seeded girls team remaining in the tournament. The title games will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, at times to be determined.

2021 Trailblazer Conference Girls Basketball Tournament Brackets

Monday, Jan. 25

Game 1: #4 Nebraska City vs. #5 Plattsmouth – 6 p.m.

Game 2: #3 Platteview vs. #6 Ralston – 6 p.m.