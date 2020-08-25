Blue Devils to host volleyball tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth volleyball athletes will play on their home court Saturday during the annual Plattsmouth Invite.

The Blue Devils will host the eight-team tournament at Plattsmouth High School and Plattsmouth Community Middle School. Arlington, Platteview, Plattsmouth and Ralston will play in the high school gym, and Nebraska City, Norris, Raymond Central and Seward will compete at the middle school.

PHS officials are keeping teams in one location for the entire day this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Matches will begin at each location at 8 a.m. and will run until the early afternoon.

Plattsmouth is scheduled to play against Pool A opponents at 8:45 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Each match will take place in a best-two-of-three-games format.

Plattsmouth Invite Pool A Schedule

All Matches @ Plattsmouth High School

8 a.m. – Platteview vs. Ralston

8:45 a.m. – Plattsmouth vs. Arlington

9:30 a.m. – Platteview vs. Arlington

10:15 a.m. – Ralston vs. Plattsmouth