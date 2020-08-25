 Skip to main content
Blue Devils to host volleyball tournament
Blue Devils to host volleyball tournament

2020 Plattsmouth volleyball team photo

Plattsmouth volleyball athletes will host the annual Plattsmouth Invite on Saturday. The Blue Devils will play three matches in the high school gym. The event will begin at 8 a.m.

 Brent Hardin

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth volleyball athletes will play on their home court Saturday during the annual Plattsmouth Invite.

The Blue Devils will host the eight-team tournament at Plattsmouth High School and Plattsmouth Community Middle School. Arlington, Platteview, Plattsmouth and Ralston will play in the high school gym, and Nebraska City, Norris, Raymond Central and Seward will compete at the middle school.

PHS officials are keeping teams in one location for the entire day this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Matches will begin at each location at 8 a.m. and will run until the early afternoon.

Plattsmouth is scheduled to play against Pool A opponents at 8:45 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Each match will take place in a best-two-of-three-games format.

Plattsmouth Invite Pool A Schedule

All Matches @ Plattsmouth High School

8 a.m. – Platteview vs. Ralston

8:45 a.m. – Plattsmouth vs. Arlington

9:30 a.m. – Platteview vs. Arlington

10:15 a.m. – Ralston vs. Plattsmouth

11 a.m. – Platteview vs. Plattsmouth

11:45 a.m. – Ralston vs. Arlington

Plattsmouth Invite Pool B Schedule

All Matches @ Plattsmouth Community Middle School

8 a.m. – Seward vs. Raymond Central

8:45 a.m. – Norris vs. Nebraska City

9:30 a.m. – Seward vs. Nebraska City

10:15 a.m. – Raymond Central vs. Norris

11 a.m. – Seward vs. Norris

11:45 a.m. – Raymond Central vs. Nebraska City

