Blue Devils to host volleyball tournament

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth volleyball athletes will play on their home court Saturday during the annual Plattsmouth Invite.
The Blue Devils will host the eight-team tournament at Plattsmouth High School and Plattsmouth Community Middle School. Arlington, Platteview, Plattsmouth and Ralston will play in the high school gym, and Nebraska City, Norris, Raymond Central and Seward will compete at the middle school.
PHS officials are keeping teams in one location for the entire day this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Matches will begin at each location at 8 a.m. and will run until the early afternoon.
Plattsmouth is scheduled to play against Pool A opponents at 8:45 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Each match will take place in a best-two-of-three-games format.
Plattsmouth Invite Pool A Schedule
All Matches @ Plattsmouth High School
8 a.m. – Platteview vs. Ralston
8:45 a.m. – Plattsmouth vs. Arlington
9:30 a.m. – Platteview vs. Arlington
10:15 a.m. – Ralston vs. Plattsmouth
11 a.m. – Platteview vs. Plattsmouth
11:45 a.m. – Ralston vs. Arlington
Plattsmouth Invite Pool B Schedule
All Matches @ Plattsmouth Community Middle School
8 a.m. – Seward vs. Raymond Central
8:45 a.m. – Norris vs. Nebraska City
9:30 a.m. – Seward vs. Nebraska City
10:15 a.m. – Raymond Central vs. Norris
11 a.m. – Seward vs. Norris
11:45 a.m. – Raymond Central vs. Nebraska City
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!