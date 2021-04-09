Blue Devils to play in league tournament

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players will take their first swings in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament next week on their home diamond.

The Blue Devils will begin action in the inaugural TBC Tournament on Tuesday, April 13. Fourth-seeded Plattsmouth will host fifth-seeded Nebraska City at 5 p.m. at Blue Devil Park. It will be the first meeting of the year between the two rivals.

The winner of the first-round game will travel to top-seeded Beatrice for the semifinals. Beatrice will host either Plattsmouth or Nebraska City at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 15. The winner will advance to the championship game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17.

League officials seeded each team based on their wild-card point totals as of April 8. Beatrice, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran, Ralston and Plattsmouth have all won at least five games this spring.

2021 Trailblazer Conference Baseball Tournament Pairings

Tuesday, April 13

Game 1: #4 Plattsmouth vs. #5 Nebraska City @ Plattsmouth – 5 p.m.

Game 2: #3 Ralston vs. #6 Platteview @ Ralston – 5 p.m.