Blue Devils to play in league tournament
  • Updated
  • 0
PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players will take their first swings in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament next week on their home diamond.

The Blue Devils will begin action in the inaugural TBC Tournament on Tuesday, April 13. Fourth-seeded Plattsmouth will host fifth-seeded Nebraska City at 5 p.m. at Blue Devil Park. It will be the first meeting of the year between the two rivals.

The winner of the first-round game will travel to top-seeded Beatrice for the semifinals. Beatrice will host either Plattsmouth or Nebraska City at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 15. The winner will advance to the championship game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17.

League officials seeded each team based on their wild-card point totals as of April 8. Beatrice, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran, Ralston and Plattsmouth have all won at least five games this spring.

Tuesday, April 13

Game 1: #4 Plattsmouth vs. #5 Nebraska City @ Plattsmouth – 5 p.m.

Game 2: #3 Ralston vs. #6 Platteview @ Ralston – 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 15

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 @ highest-seeded team – 5 p.m.

Game 4: #1 Beatrice vs. Plattsmouth or Nebraska City @ Beatrice – 5 p.m.

Game 5: #2 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran vs. Ralston or Platteview @ Wahoo – 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

Game 6: Third-place game @ highest-seeded team remaining in tournament – 11 a.m.

Game 7: First-place game @ highest-seeded team remaining in tournament – 1:30 p.m.

