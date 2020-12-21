Blue Devils travel to Fort Calhoun

FORT CALHOUN – Fort Calhoun kept the Plattsmouth girls from picking up a road victory Saturday with their defensive work on the court.

The Pioneers held Plattsmouth to seven points in the first half and went on to win 44-26. Fort Calhoun scored the game’s first nine points and led 17-4 early in the second quarter. The team maintained the double-digit gap the rest of the way.

PHS head coach Rick Titus said the Blue Devils put themselves in position to score with their knowledge of the team’s offense. Players collected good looks at the basket but were unable to put the finishing touches on their attempts.

“Our effort was good today,” Titus said. “We’re just in a funk right now when it comes to shooting the ball. We’ve been able to make shots in practice, but we’re tightening up in games and we haven’t been able to duplicate that practice success yet. We’ll get there though. Those shots are going to start falling for us.”

Fort Calhoun forced three turnovers in the opening three minutes and raced out to a 5-0 lead. Four points from Maddy Tinkham at the end of the first quarter made it 13-2, and five additional foul shots from the Pioneers created a 20-7 game. FCHS ended the first half with six unanswered points.