Blue Devils travel to Fort Calhoun

FORT CALHOUN – Fort Calhoun kept the Plattsmouth girls from picking up a road victory Saturday with their defensive work on the court.
The Pioneers held Plattsmouth to seven points in the first half and went on to win 44-26. Fort Calhoun scored the game’s first nine points and led 17-4 early in the second quarter. The team maintained the double-digit gap the rest of the way.
PHS head coach Rick Titus said the Blue Devils put themselves in position to score with their knowledge of the team’s offense. Players collected good looks at the basket but were unable to put the finishing touches on their attempts.
“Our effort was good today,” Titus said. “We’re just in a funk right now when it comes to shooting the ball. We’ve been able to make shots in practice, but we’re tightening up in games and we haven’t been able to duplicate that practice success yet. We’ll get there though. Those shots are going to start falling for us.”
Fort Calhoun forced three turnovers in the opening three minutes and raced out to a 5-0 lead. Four points from Maddy Tinkham at the end of the first quarter made it 13-2, and five additional foul shots from the Pioneers created a 20-7 game. FCHS ended the first half with six unanswered points.
A turnaround jumper from Abbie Anderson and 3-pointers by Bria Bench and Kenzie Hansen stretched the third-quarter gap to 34-12. Plattsmouth posted ten points in the final 2:50 of the game to create the 44-26 margin.
Kennedy Miller guided the Blue Devils with six points, nine rebounds and one steal. Lyndsey Caba collected two points, ten rebounds and three steals, and Josie Knust ended the game with four points and seven rebounds.
Jessica Meisinger tallied five points, three boards and three steals for the Blue Devils. Natalie Briggs generated four points, one steal and one rebound, Sydney Casey tallied two points and one steal and Krista Hardy had one point and two rebounds. Aimee Dasher scored two points and Amelia Field had one steal and one assist.
Titus said the Blue Devils would look to continue making progress as the year goes on. Plattsmouth will resume the season next week at the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament. PHS will face Omaha Roncalli in the opening round at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.
“I know our kids are going to keep working hard,” Titus said. “We’re still trying to find our identity as a team since we have so many new faces, but we’re going to get that accomplished.”
Plattsmouth 2 5 7 12 – 26
Fort Calhoun 13 13 8 10 – 44
Plattsmouth (26)
Casey 0-8 2-4 2, Meisinger 2-5 0- 5, Caba 1-9 0-0 2, Knust 2-8 0-2 4, Miller 2-9 2-4 6, Hardy 0-2 1-1 1, Field 0-3 0-0 0, Dasher 1-3 0-0 2, Briggs 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 10-50 5-11 26.
Fort Calhoun (44)
Hansen 2-10 2-4 7, Anderson 1-4 3-4 5, Ri. Wells 0-1 0-0 0, Bench 5-8 0-0 12, Tinkham 3-10 7-7 14, Ra. Wells 1-3 0-2 2, Barta 1-3 2-4 4, Perfetti 0-0 0-0 0, Fitzgerald 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-39 14-21 44.
