Blue Devils travel west for wrestling matches

Plattsmouth wrestlers journeyed to the central part of the state this weekend for one dual and one tournament on the mat.

Lexington 43, Plattsmouth 33

The Blue Devils stopped in Lexington on Friday night to take on the Minutemen. Lexington won five of the first six bouts and withstood a late Plattsmouth rally attempt.

113 – Daylen Naylor (LEX) tech fall William Milczski (PLT), 18-0 (2:29)

120 – Jayden Thorell (LEX) tech fall Connor Barry (PLT), 17-2 (4:00)

126 – Chance Larsen (PLT) won by forfeit

132 – Zeke Lucas (LEX) pinned Kaedyn Highberger (PLT), 4:48

138 – Jackson Konrad (LEX) pinned Evan Kindelin (PLT), 1:05

145 – Cesar Cano (LEX) dec. Bryce Neuin (PLT), 5-2

152 – Logan Wooten (PLT) dec. Landon Johnson (LEX), 9-6

160 – Nico Rodriguez (LEX) won by forfeit

170 – Mathew Zitek (PLT) pinned Jason Hernandez (LEX), 3:46

182 – Cayden Gibbons (LEX) won by forfeit

195 – Wesley Vick (PLT) won by forfeit

220 – Logan Betts (PLT) pinned Ever Ayala (LEX), 5:44

285 – Orion Parker (PLT) pinned Luis Castellanos (LEX), 1:11

106 – Garrett Kaiser (LEX) won by forfeit

JV 145 – Xavier Judah-Schmidt (PLT) pinned Emilio Gonzalez (LEX), 2:00

JV 145 – Jackson Eby (PLT) pinned Christian Burton (LEX), 1:02

JV 182 – Leonardo Guajardo (LEX) maj. dec. Jesse Burke (PLT), 15-4

Cozad Invite

The Blue Devils returned to the mat Saturday morning at the Cozad Invite. Plattsmouth earned sixth place in the 16-team tournament with 90 points.

Wesley Vick highlighted Plattsmouth’s day with a championship at 195 pounds. Vick pinned Conner Wademan of Hastings in the quarterfinals and stopped Gering’s Taydon Gorsuch 10-8 in the semifinals. He then dominated Cozad’s Lane Wright 10-0 in the title bout.

Mathew Zitek pocketed second place at 170 pounds, Eli Michel placed third at 285 pounds and Bryce Neuin captured fourth place at 145 pounds. Logan Betts (220) and Orion Parker (285) each finished fifth and Chance Larsen (126) posted a sixth-place result.

Team Results

Hastings 231, Cozad 168, Gering 157, Lexington 139.50, Wahoo 134.50, Plattsmouth 90, Gothenburg 86, Ogallala 67, Aurora 65, Seward 53.50, Chadron 44, Sidney 44, Alliance 41, McCook 40, Adams Central 22, Holdrege 8

Plattsmouth Results

113 – William Milczski

Pinned by Karsen Hohm (AUR) 2:58, pinned by Zane Thomsen (HST) 0:39

120 – Connor Barry

Pinned by Braiden Kort (HST) 1:15, pinned by Carsen Farr (GTB) 0:44

126 – Chance Larsen (6th)

Pinned by Benjamin Cassatt-Reina (ALI) 1:11, dec. Zach Marquardt (HLD) 10-4, medical forfeit to Grady Meyer (WAH), medical forfeit to Jack Spiehs (AUR)

132 – Evan Kindelin

Pinned by Jordan Shirley (GER) 3:00, dec. by Justin Barbee (ADC) 7-0

145 – Bryce Neuin (4th)

Pinned Austin Imler (ADC) 1:50, pinned Caleb Jackson (SEW) 3:31, dec. by Dreu White (CZD) 8-2, dec. Jet Nuckolls (WAH) 9-7, medical forfeit to Cesar Cano (LEX)

152 – Logan Wooten

Pinned by Noah Bordovsky (WAH) 3:04, injury default to Landon Johnson (LEX) 1:22

170 – Mathew Zitek (2nd)

Pinned Matthew Cabbage (SID) 1:06, maj. dec. Logan Clark (HST) 10-2, dec. by Nolan Hill (SEW) 8-3

195 – Wesley Vick (1st)

Pinned Conner Wademan (HST) 3:58, dec. Taydon Gorsuch (GER) 10-8, maj. dec. Lane Wright (CZD) 10-0

220 – Logan Betts (5th)

Dec. by Collin Schwartzkopf (GER) 14-10, dec. David Sanchez (CZD) 6-5, pinned Ever Ayala (LEX) 0:46, pinned by Dominek Rohleder (WAH) 1:18, pinned Matthias Benzel (ALI) 2:17

285 – Orion Parker (5th)

Pinned by Luis Castellanos (LEX) 1:06, pinned Alex Geiser (GTB) 1:32, dec. Blaine Hamik (HST) 5-3, dec. by Luis Castellanos (LEX) 8-4, pinned Alec Sibal (GER) 1:26

JV 132 – Kaedyn Highberger

Pinned by Joseph Barraza (GER) 1:24, pinned Calvin Chestnutt (GTB) 2:42, pinned by Kendrick Shifflet (GER) 0:51

JV 138 – Kaden Mink

Pinned by Isaac Kelley (HST) 3:23, pinned by Kaden Carlson (GTB) 5:15

JV 145 – Xavier-Judah Schmidt

Pinned by Torren Wind (GTB) 2:18, pinned by Brodey Tinsman (HST) 1:37

JV 145 – Jackson Eby

Maj. dec. by Kade Satterly (HST) 14-3, pinned Christian Burton (LEX) 0:47, pinned by Christopher Flores (GTB) 0:18

JV 170 – Dominic Nolde

Dec. by Zander Hruza (GTB) 6-4, dec. by Beau Wiseman (ADC) 7-1

JV 195 – Jesse Burke

Pinned by Aidan Summa (SEW) 1:17, pinned Allan Villa (LEX) 1:34, injury default to Avery Grafford (OGL)

JV 220 – Teagan Glup

Pinned by Braiden Winter (GTB) 1:51, pinned by Barron Terwey (HST) 0:41

JV 285 – Eli Michel (3rd)

Pinned Aaron Vigneur (MCC) 0:38, pinned Cooper Fern (SEW) 1:28, pinned by Jacob Lopez (HST) 1:24, won by forfeit over Eidos Klein (MCC), pinned by Spencer Steinbeck (MCC) 0:39