Blue Devils, Trojans finish softball seasons

Plattsmouth and Platteview softball players wrapped up their campaigns on Monday with appearances in subdistrict tournament games.

Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 12, Plattsmouth 0

Fourth-seeded Plattsmouth traveled to Dill Softball Complex in Omaha to play top-seeded Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne. The Crimson Pride (19-6) scored three runs in the second inning and ended the game in the third.

Aimee Dasher and Justine Villamonte each produced one hit for Plattsmouth in the game. Brooklyn Casey had one home run and one single for the Crimson Pride. Lindsay Bauer added two doubles and four RBI.

Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne advanced to Monday afternoon’s subdistrict title game. The team defeated second-seeded Nebraska City 10-4.

Plattsmouth finished the season 4-18. Amelia Field was the team’s lone senior.

Plattsmouth 000 – 0 2 1

Omaha R/D 039 – 12 12 0

Blair 10, Platteview 0

The co-op program of Platteview and Weeping Water competed in the Subdistrict B-2 Tournament. The fourth-seeded Trojans traveled to Blair Youth Softball Complex for a game with top-seeded Blair (27-4).

The Bears went ahead 8-0 after two innings and ended action in the fourth. Blair went on to defeat second-seeded Omaha Mercy 3-1 later that night.

Platteview finished the season 2-23. Taylor Miller and Kennedy Karschner were the team’s two seniors.

Platteview 000 0 – 0 4 3

Blair 350 2 – 10 9 0