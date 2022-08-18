Blue Devils, Trojans start softball seasons

Two Cass County softball teams opened the 2022 campaign on Thursday night with games in Plattsmouth and Syracuse.

Wahoo 14, Plattsmouth 0

Wahoo used a powerful offense to stop Plattsmouth at Blue Devil Park. The Warriors scored five times in the first inning and jumped ahead 7-0 in the next frame. The team ended action early with seven runs in the third inning.

Wahoo’s lineup included many players who were on last year’s state-qualifying team. The Warriors were the third seed in the 2021 state tournament and ended the season 28-5. Autumn Iversen, Lilly Harris and Harper Hancock each posted three hits against Plattsmouth.

Aimee Dasher collected one single for Plattsmouth and Julia Sweeney reached once on an error. Claire Laney and Justine Villamonte each made three defensive assists for the team. Laney and Stella Campin combined forces on a double play for the Blue Devils.

Plattsmouth will return to action Monday night against Omaha Benson. PHS will host the Bunnies at 6 p.m. at Blue Devil Park.

Wahoo 527 – 14 13 1

Plattsmouth 000 – 0 1 6

Syracuse 12, Platteview 11

Platteview and Weeping Water students opened their season with a game against the Rockets. Syracuse edged the co-op program with a solo run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Freshman Khloe Hartman led Platteview with one grand slam, two singles, one walk, two runs scored and five runs batted in. Classmates Reese Lingle and Paisley Peklo also helped the Trojans at the plate. Lingle posted two singles, one walk, one run and three RBI, while Peklo reached base on one double and one error. She scored twice and drove in one run.

Taylor Miller drove in one run and reached base on one walk and one hit-by-pitch. Grace Beaty produced one single, one walk and one run and Kennedy Karschner walked three times and scored once. Mae Cyr scored twice after reaching on three walks and one hit-by-pitch, Alaina Nelson walked twice and scored once and Annabelle Bergren posted one single and one run.

Platteview will play in the Freeman Invite on Saturday at Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln. The team will face Lincoln Northwest at 10 a.m. and Falls City at 12 p.m. The Trojans will host York in Weeping Water at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

Platteview 304 040 0 – 11 6 4

Syracuse 231 500 1 – 12 12 4