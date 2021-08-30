Blue Devils, Wildcats compete in Syracuse Invite

SYRACUSE – Athletes from two Cass County softball programs traveled to Syracuse on Saturday for action in the Syracuse Invite.
Cass and Plattsmouth participated in the eight-team tournament at Syracuse Sports Complex. Both programs played three games during the morning and afternoon. Plattsmouth finished 1-2 at the tournament and Cass went 0-3.
Freeman 6, Plattsmouth 5
Plattsmouth nearly rallied from a 6-0 deficit against the Falcons. The Blue Devils scored solo runs in the second and third innings and moved within 6-4 in the fourth. PHS cut the gap to 6-5 in the fifth before Freeman held on to win.
Jessica Meisinger reached base on one double and one error for Plattsmouth. She finished the game with two runs batted in. Amelia Field posted two singles, one run, one RBI and reached on one error, and Julia Sweeney produced one single and one run against the Falcons.
Grace VanDenburgh pocketed one single, one sacrifice fly, one run and one RBI. Courtney Ehlers walked twice and scored once, Abbie Dasher walked and scored once and Aimee Dasher drew one walk. Ireland Todd helped the team with one sacrifice bunt.
Ehlers tossed all five innings for Plattsmouth. She allowed just three earned runs and struck out six Falcons in her 93-pitch performance.
Freeman 420 00 – 6 6 2
Plattsmouth 011 21 – 5 5 4
Wahoo 12, Cass 1
Wahoo stopped the Wildcats in the first-round game. The team led 6-0 after two innings and maintained the lead after that.
Megan Gissler, Mati Steckler and MacKaylee Madsen led the Wildcats on offense. Gissler blasted one double, Steckler had one single and one run and Madsen reached once on an error. Morgan McAndrew helped Cass with a pair of defensive assists in the infield.
Wahoo 330 24 – 12 8 2
Cass 000 01 – 1 2 5
Plattsmouth 7, Cass 1
Plattsmouth relied on a steady offense to stop Cass in the second round. The Blue Devils doubled their 2-0 lead in the fourth inning and created a 7-1 edge in the next frame.
Meisinger slammed three hits for the Blue Devils and VanDenburgh tallied two hits and two RBI. Aimee Dasher drove in two runs and Krista Hardy collected one RBI.
Ella Aaberg guided the Wildcats with two singles and one run. Megan Gissler posted one single and one RBI, Madsen generated one single and Emma Renner reached base on an error. Lauren Green pocketed two defensive assists for the Wildcats.
Plattsmouth 101 230 – 7 11 1
Cass 000 100 – 1 4 1
Syracuse 6, Cass 4
Syracuse used early offense to edge Cass in the final game of the day. The Rockets jumped out to a 5-1 lead and held off a comeback attempt by the Wildcats.
Renner paced the team’s offense with three singles and two RBI. Gissler posted one double and Aaberg collected three walks, one run and two steals.
Steckler boosted the Cass offense with one single, one walk, two runs and one steal. Green and Ali Gansemer each had one single and one run and Madsen tallied one single, one run and one steal. Katie Hillabrand chipped in one single and one steal.
Syracuse 321 00 – 6 4 1
Cass 120 01 – 4 9 0
Auburn 11, Plattsmouth 5
Auburn outdueled Plattsmouth with a powerful offense. The Bulldogs scored in every inning and went ahead 7-2 after three frames. AHS tacked on four insurance runs to determine the outcome.
Ehlers highlighted Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits and five RBI. VanDenburgh generated a pair of hits and Meisinger drew one walk. Harmony Franke and Leah Grant each had one single and one home run for Auburn.