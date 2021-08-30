Blue Devils, Wildcats compete in Syracuse Invite

SYRACUSE – Athletes from two Cass County softball programs traveled to Syracuse on Saturday for action in the Syracuse Invite.

Cass and Plattsmouth participated in the eight-team tournament at Syracuse Sports Complex. Both programs played three games during the morning and afternoon. Plattsmouth finished 1-2 at the tournament and Cass went 0-3.

Freeman 6, Plattsmouth 5

Plattsmouth nearly rallied from a 6-0 deficit against the Falcons. The Blue Devils scored solo runs in the second and third innings and moved within 6-4 in the fourth. PHS cut the gap to 6-5 in the fifth before Freeman held on to win.

Jessica Meisinger reached base on one double and one error for Plattsmouth. She finished the game with two runs batted in. Amelia Field posted two singles, one run, one RBI and reached on one error, and Julia Sweeney produced one single and one run against the Falcons.

Grace VanDenburgh pocketed one single, one sacrifice fly, one run and one RBI. Courtney Ehlers walked twice and scored once, Abbie Dasher walked and scored once and Aimee Dasher drew one walk. Ireland Todd helped the team with one sacrifice bunt.