Blue Devils, Wildcats play in softball triangular

Omaha Mercy 10, Cass 8

The Wildcats nearly overcame a nine-run deficit against the Monarchs. Omaha Mercy scored twice in the first inning and increased the cushion to 9-0 in the third.

The Wildcats began to find their offensive groove after that. The team crossed the plate once in the third and posted two runs on the board in the fourth. Cass then sliced the gap to 10-8 with a five-run outburst in the fifth inning. Jennifer Katz and Lauren Votta each slammed home runs for the Wildcats.

Katz ended the contest with one single, one double, one home run, one walk, two runs and three RBI. Votta generated one single, one home run, one run and three RBI, and Megan Gissler tallied two singles and one run for the team.

Marissa Haynes had one single and one RBI, Avery Heilig collected one single and Erin Stohlmann delivered one single, one walk and one run. Katie Hillabrand ended the game with one single, one walk and two runs, and MacKaylee Madsen helped the Wildcats with one single and one run. Mati Steckler reached base twice on errors.

Katz worked 1 2/3 innings and produced three strikeouts in the circle. Ali Gansemer tossed 3 1/3 innings and had two strikeouts.