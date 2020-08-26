Blue Devils, Wildcats play in softball triangular

PLATTSMOUTH – Softball players from a pair of Cass County programs put their bats to good use on the diamond Tuesday night.
Plattsmouth and Cass Wildcats athletes took part in a triangular with Omaha Mercy at Blue Devil Park. All three games featured a large amount of offense.
Omaha Mercy 8, Plattsmouth 4
Omaha Mercy doubled up the Blue Devils in the first game of the day. The Monarchs took a 4-2 lead in the third inning and increased the gap to 8-2 in the sixth. Plattsmouth scored twice in the bottom of the frame but Omaha Mercy ended the comeback attempt.
Emma Field paced Plattsmouth’s scoring attack with two doubles, two runs and one sacrifice. She also reached base once on an error. Josie Knust chipped in two singles, two runs batted in and one steal, and Hailey Montes and Kaley Clark each drove in one run.
Jessica Meisinger posted one single, one run and one sacrifice for Plattsmouth. Paige Druskis added one single and one run.
Grace Vandenburgh worked five innings for Plattsmouth and struck out three batters. Knust had one strikeout in one inning in the circle.
Omaha Mercy 013 202 – 8 11 1
Plattsmouth 200 002 – 4 6 1
Omaha Mercy 10, Cass 8
The Wildcats nearly overcame a nine-run deficit against the Monarchs. Omaha Mercy scored twice in the first inning and increased the cushion to 9-0 in the third.
The Wildcats began to find their offensive groove after that. The team crossed the plate once in the third and posted two runs on the board in the fourth. Cass then sliced the gap to 10-8 with a five-run outburst in the fifth inning. Jennifer Katz and Lauren Votta each slammed home runs for the Wildcats.
Katz ended the contest with one single, one double, one home run, one walk, two runs and three RBI. Votta generated one single, one home run, one run and three RBI, and Megan Gissler tallied two singles and one run for the team.
Marissa Haynes had one single and one RBI, Avery Heilig collected one single and Erin Stohlmann delivered one single, one walk and one run. Katie Hillabrand ended the game with one single, one walk and two runs, and MacKaylee Madsen helped the Wildcats with one single and one run. Mati Steckler reached base twice on errors.
Katz worked 1 2/3 innings and produced three strikeouts in the circle. Ali Gansemer tossed 3 1/3 innings and had two strikeouts.
Omaha Mercy 261 100 – 10 10 3
Cass 001 250 – 8 12 0
Plattsmouth 11, Cass 6
The Blue Devils and Wildcats made the most of their four innings on the diamond. The teams combined for 17 runs and 16 hits during their game under the lights.
The Wildcats struck first in the top of the second. Madsen drew a leadoff walk and sprinted home on a RBI double by Heilig. Katz came through with a two-out RBI double and later scored on a single by Gissler.
Vandenburgh cut the deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the inning. She drew a leadoff walk, stole second and raced home on a double by Field.
Cass athletes increased the gap to 5-1 in the third. Votta led off the frame with a double to straightaway center, and she moved to third base on a single from Madsen. Heilig produced a RBI groundout and Hillabrand added a RBI single.
Plattsmouth transformed the game’s storyline in the next inning. The team crossed the plate ten times. Meisinger highlighted the inning by crushing a grand slam over the fence in left field.
Meisinger finished the game with one single, one grand slam, four RBI and two steals. Field generated one double, one walk and two RBI, and Druskis collected one single, two walks and one RBI.
Knust was struck twice by pitches and courtesy runner Ireland Todd had two steals and one run. Vandenburgh delivered one single, one walk, two runs and three RBI, and Montes walked twice and scored once. Krista Hardy walked twice and scored once and Chloe Anson tallied one single, one run and one RBI.
Gissler helped the Wildcats with one single, one home run, one walk, two RBI and one run. Katz collected one double, one walk, one run and one RBI, and Votta finished with one single, one double and one run.
Heilig had one double, one run and two RBI, Hillabrand tallied one single and one RBI and Haynes and Stohlmann each produced one single. Madsen delivered one single, one walk and two runs and Steckler walked once.
Cass 0 3 2 1 – 6 10 1
Plattsmouth 0 1 10 0 – 11 6 0
