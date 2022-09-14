Blue Devils, Wildcats take part in softball games

Plattsmouth and Cass softball athletes continued their campaigns this week with several games on local diamonds.

Plattsmouth 12, Omaha Benson 0

Plattsmouth pitched a shutout against the Bunnies on Monday night at Blue Devil Park. Abbie Dasher limited Omaha Benson to one hit during the three-inning game. She collected four strikeouts during the evening.

Stella Campin drove in three runs and Amelia Field and Claire Laney each had one hit and one run batted in. The team took advantage of multiple walks to score six times in the first inning. PHS ended the game after three-run rallies in each of the next two frames.

Omaha Benson 000 – 0 1 2

Plattsmouth 633 – 12 3 0

Cass 10, Platteview 2

Cass hosted Platteview for a Homecoming game at Young Park in Murray on Tuesday night. The Wildcats scored the final eight runs of the game to win.

Cass went ahead 1-0 in the first inning and doubled the lead in the third. Platteview responded with a two-run single by Paisley Peklo in the top of the fourth, but Cass claimed all of the momentum after that.

The Wildcats engineered a two-run outburst in the fourth inning and exploded for six runs in the fifth. The team was able to end the game due to mercy rule.

Elizabeth Harvey and MacKaylee Madsen guided the Wildcats at the plate. Madsen blasted two doubles and one single and pocketed two RBI and two runs scored. Harvey delivered one double, two singles, two runs and two RBI for the team.

Hannah Bogatz reached twice on errors and added one single and one run, and Harleigh Vogler collected one double, one run and one fielder’s choice in the game. Megan Gissler pocketed one walk, one sacrifice fly and one RBI for Cass, and Piper Meisinger drove in one run and reached base on one error and one single.

Lauren Green gave the Wildcats one single and one run and Emma Renner tallied one single, one RBI and one run. Ella Aaberg reached once on an error and Sophia Lange scored once in the game.

Lange, Harvey and Madsen each swiped one base for Cass and Gissler produced three defensive assists. Aaberg and Meisinger each made one defensive assist and Emory Trofholz had six defensive putouts at first base.

Aaberg earned the victory with her work in the pitching circle. She allowed two earned runs and six hits and struck out eight Trojans in five innings. She faced 22 batters in her 87-pitch night.

Grace Beaty and Khloe Hartman each produced doubles for Platteview. Mae Cyr had two singles and Peklo and Annabelle Bergren added singles for the team.

Platteview 000 20 – 2 6 3

Cass 101 26 – 10 11 0

Falls City 13, Plattsmouth 5

Plattsmouth traveled to Falls City on Tuesday night for a matchup with the Tigers. Falls City erased a 5-1 deficit with six runs in the third inning. The team added three runs in each of the next two innings to preserve the victory.

Campin highlighted Plattsmouth’s night at the plate with four RBI. She blasted a home run for the team in the game.

Madi Jones led Falls City with one triple, one home run, one walk, three runs and two RBI. Mataya Wilcox and Hannah Collier each tripled and Elyse Poppe added one double, two singles and two runs.

Plattsmouth 311 00 – 5 6 6

Falls City 106 33 – 13 13 2