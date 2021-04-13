Blue Devils win awards at Plattsmouth Invite

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes picked up plenty of medals Tuesday with performances at their home track and field complex.

The Blue Devils hosted schools from across eastern Nebraska at the Plattsmouth Invite. The Plattsmouth girls earned fourth place in team standings with 63 points, and the PHS boys captured third place with 98 points.

The Plattsmouth girls earned medals in 14 events and crowned several champions during the afternoon and evening. Jessica Meisinger captured a gold medal in the 800 meters by winning a close race. She finished first in 2:28.69 and Blair’s Hailey Amandus was second in 2:28.84.

Meisinger joined Lyndsey Caba, Jozlyn Barnes and Natalie Briggs on a first-place 3,200-meter relay unit. The team dominated the race with a time of 10:24.92. The Blue Devils finished nearly eight seconds ahead of Blair (10:32.55).

The Plattsmouth boys secured awards in 14 events and had multiple students win gold or silver medals. Dakota Minshall claimed the team’s lone championship with a first-place height of 13 feet in the pole vault. He defeated Auburn’s Eli Unruh (11-6) for the title.