Blue Devils win awards at Plattsmouth Invite

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes picked up plenty of medals Tuesday with performances at their home track and field complex.
The Blue Devils hosted schools from across eastern Nebraska at the Plattsmouth Invite. The Plattsmouth girls earned fourth place in team standings with 63 points, and the PHS boys captured third place with 98 points.
The Plattsmouth girls earned medals in 14 events and crowned several champions during the afternoon and evening. Jessica Meisinger captured a gold medal in the 800 meters by winning a close race. She finished first in 2:28.69 and Blair’s Hailey Amandus was second in 2:28.84.
Meisinger joined Lyndsey Caba, Jozlyn Barnes and Natalie Briggs on a first-place 3,200-meter relay unit. The team dominated the race with a time of 10:24.92. The Blue Devils finished nearly eight seconds ahead of Blair (10:32.55).
The Plattsmouth boys secured awards in 14 events and had multiple students win gold or silver medals. Dakota Minshall claimed the team’s lone championship with a first-place height of 13 feet in the pole vault. He defeated Auburn’s Eli Unruh (11-6) for the title.
Rece Baker (100 meters, 11.31), Kaleb Wooten (1,600, 4:44.90), Randall Aguilar (110-meter hurdles, 16.49 and long jump, 21-0), Minshall (300-meter hurdles, 43.02) and Brayden Zaliauskas (discus, 129-3) finished second in their events.
Blair and Omaha Skutt athletes finished the track meet with team championships. The Blair girls soared ahead of the rest of the field with 192 points. The Omaha Skutt boys claimed the top spot on the leaderboard with 134 points.
Girls Team Results
Blair 192, Bennington 88, Omaha Skutt 85, Plattsmouth 63, Omaha Gross 35, Auburn 31, Omaha Mercy 24, Boys Town 6
Plattsmouth Results
100 – Savanna Berger, 13.34 (5th), Kennedy Miller, 13.49 (6th)
200 – Paige Druskis, 29.06 (6th)
400 – Jessica Meisinger, 1:04.61 (4th)
800 – Jessica Meisinger, 2:28.69 (1st), Lyndsey Caba, 2:34.11 (4th)
1,600 – Natalie Briggs, 5:50.72 (4th)
100-meter hurdles – Amelia Field, 19.08 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Emma Field, 53.81 (4th)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Kennedy Miller, Emma Field, Paige Druskis, Savanna Berger), 52.93 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Lyndsey Caba, Jessica Meisinger, Sydney Hobscheidt, Natalie Briggs), 4:26.76 (4th)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Lyndsey Caba, Jozlyn Barnes, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs), 10:24.92 (1st)
High Jump – Krista Hardy, 4-8 (5th)
Pole Vault – Payton Haugaard, 8-0 (5th)
Triple Jump – Krista Hardy, 30-11 3/4 (4th)
Shot Put – Josie Knust, 35-3 3/4 (4th)
Boys Team Results
Omaha Skutt 134, Bennington 112, Plattsmouth 98, Auburn 72, Blair 53, Elkhorn Mount Michael 37, Omaha Gross 18
Plattsmouth Results
100 – Rece Baker, 11.31 (2nd)
200 – Brock Headley, 24.47 (6th)
1,600 – Kaleb Wooten, 4:44.90 (2nd)
3,200 – Kaleb Wooten, 10:15.80 (3rd), Elijah Dix, 10:45.08 (6th)
110-meter hurdles – Randall Aguilar, 16.49 (2nd), Kevin Sohl, 17.97 (4th)
300-meter hurdles – Dakota Minshall, 43.02 (2nd)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Brock Headley, Ian Witherell, Rece Baker, Dakota Minshall), 45.45 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay –Plattsmouth (Brock Headley, Ian Witherell, Dakota Minshall, Carter Moss), 3:46.59 (5th)
High Jump – Randall Aguilar, 5-8 (4th)
Pole Vault – Dakota Minshall, 13-0 (1st), Bryce Neuin, 9-6 (6th)
Long Jump – Randall Aguilar, 21-0 (2nd)
Triple Jump – Kaleb Smith, 41-10 (3rd), Ian Witherell, 41-5 (4th)
Discus – Brayden Zaliauskas, 129-3 (2nd), Caleb Adkins, 117-0 (4th)
Shot Put – Ben Yoder, 38-6 (5th)