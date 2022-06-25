Blue Devils win division title in extra-inning game

NEHAWKA – Plattsmouth athletes rode an elevator of emotions during an up-and-down battle with Lincoln Christian late Friday night.

They ended their journey with a winning view on the top spot of the scoreboard.

Plattsmouth defeated Lincoln Christian 10-8 in extra innings at Nehawka Ball Diamond. The teams traded runs for nine innings in the Northern Division title game of the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament.

Second-seeded Plattsmouth looked like it would run away from top-seeded Lincoln Christian in the second inning. Trent Elshire connected on a solo home run to deep left field to start the frame, and Caden Hinton and Max Waters followed him with singles. Hinton raced home after Lincoln Christian’s throw to second base on Waters’ steal attempt sailed into center field.

Plattsmouth loaded the bases after T.J. Fitzpatrick and Clyde Hinton drew consecutive walks. Gage Olsen made Lincoln Christian pay with a two-out RBI single, and Gabe Villamonte made it 5-0 when Fitzpatrick and Clyde Hinton scored on his double. Olsen then capitalized on an outfield error by racing home and sliding in safely past the tag.

Lincoln Christian worked its way back into the contest in the third inning. The team used four walks, one error, one wild pitch and a two-run double by Jake Watson to climb within 6-4.

Plattsmouth seemed to re-establish command of the game in the fourth. Fitzpatrick drew a leadoff walk, swiped second base and flew home on Clyde Hinton’s RBI double to left. Hinton moved to third on an infield error and made it 8-4 on Sam Campin’s RBI sacrifice fly.

Lincoln Christian scored once in the fifth and tied the game in the sixth. The team’s first two runs in the sixth came on a single, wild pitch, error and single. Jackson Emanuel reached on an error, moved to third on Watson’s ground-rule double and knotted it at 8-8 on a bases-loaded walk. Plattsmouth collected a strikeout with the bases loaded to keep the game tied.

Both sides had runners in scoring position in the seventh, but the opposing defenses prevented any runs from crossing the plate. Lincoln Christian entered the bottom of the eighth with momentum after ending Plattsmouth’s half-inning with a double play. The Blue Devils responded by retiring the side in order to force a ninth inning.

Plattsmouth went ahead 10-8 on a pair of scoring sequences. Elshire was struck by a pitch and moved to third base on consecutive fielder’s choices. He ran home after Lincoln Christian’s pickoff throw to third base was off target.

Waters reached base on the team’s second fielder’s choice. He moved into scoring position with a steal, which set up Fitzpatrick for an energy-boosting play. Fitzpatrick knocked a RBI single to center to give Plattsmouth a two-run lead.

Olsen gave Plattsmouth an additional lift when he made a diving grab of a Lincoln Christian line drive to start the ninth. After an infield groundout, Olsen made a final throw to first base on a groundout for the game-clinching play at 11:34 p.m.

Fitzpatrick helped Plattsmouth with one single, two walks, two runs and one RBI. Villamonte generated two doubles, one single and two RBI, and Elshire collected one home run, one single, two runs and one RBI. He also reached base once on a hit-by-pitch.

Clyde Hinton pocketed one double, one walk and two runs, and Caden Hinton scored once after reaching base on one single and one fielder’s choice. Waters tallied two singles, one fielder’s choice and two runs, Drew Iverson drew three walks and Olsen had one single, one run and one RBI.

Campin was struck once by a pitch and had one RBI sacrifice fly. Evan Miller chipped in one walk for the team at the plate.

Campin began the game and worked 2 1/3 innings with one strikeout. Elshire took over in the third and went 3 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. Villamonte entered the contest with two outs in the sixth and worked 3 1/3 innings with one strikeout.

Plattsmouth will face fourth-seeded Syracuse for the conference championship on Sunday night. The teams will battle for the title at 6 p.m. at Blue Devil Park. Syracuse stopped third-seeded Tecumseh 14-4 in the Southern Division title game on Friday evening.

Plattsmouth 060 200 002 – 10 11 3

Lincoln Christian 004 013 000 – 8 7 3

